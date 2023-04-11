Kim Kardashian Cast in ‘Terrifying Role’ for ‘American Horror Story’ Season 12

American Horror Story‘s 12th season, which will be titled “Delicate,” has found a new cast member in Kim Kardashian. Kardashian joins Emma Roberts in the cast of the new season, who is no stranger to tackling twisted characters in Ryan Murphy’s popular anthology series.

Kardashian recently announced the news via a post on Instagram. The reality star shared what seemed to be a self-made promo for the new season of American Horror Story, which showcased her name, as well as Roberts’ and the subtitle for the season. The promo is accompanied by eerie background music that uses the sounds of children’s voices before the classic American Horror Story intro music begins to play. The Instagram post currently holds over 820,000 likes, which indicates that Kardashian will indeed bring the hype to the new season.

Kardashian Headlining New American Horror Story Season

Ryan Murphy spoke to the Hollywood Reporter about Kardashian’s casting, saying, “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the ‘AHS’ family. Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture.”

American Horror Story: Delicate is inspired by the novel Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine, which tells a Rosemary’s Baby-esque tale of a pregnant woman who believes sinister forces are trying to manipulate her pregnancy. It is not clear whether Kardashian or Roberts will be playing the main character.

While Kardashian has acted before as a host on Saturday Night Live and in films such as Disaster Movie and Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, this new role seems to be her most serious. Fans went crazy in the comments section of Kardiashian’s Instagram post, with one Instagram user writing, “KIMBERLY ANNE KARDASHIAN WHAT IS GOING ON,” while another commented, “This is the 2023 plot twist I didn’t see coming.”

The season is reportedly going to be written by a sole writer, Halley Feiffer. While speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Murphy added, “Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.” FX’s American Horror Story is co-created by Murphy and Brad Falchuck. It is not clear when American Horror Story: Delicate will debut, but fans should expect a fall 2023 release.

