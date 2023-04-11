Hunter Biden Pulls Joe Away From Children On White House Lawn (Video)

It was an unbelievable event in many ways on the White House lawn yesterday for the annual ‘Easter Egg Roll’, as cameras captured Joe Biden making what seems like endless mistakes.

Videos by Rare

We covered a video in which Biden was running from Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny on the White House lawn. See that video below…

We also showed a clip this morning in which Biden was sniffing a young girl in attendance at the event. See that video below…

Just after this incident occurred, as Biden was standing with more small children, his infamous son Hunter Biden pulled him away. Secret Service could be seen urging Biden to turn around to greet his son.

Hunter then puts his arm around his father and walks in the opposite direction of the children. Joe makes an extremely odd face. See a clip of that moment below…

Why does Hunter Biden get to roam free while former President Donald Trump is dragged through ‘trumped up’ charges from the Manhattan District Attorney?

The Democrats universally assured us after Trump’s indictment that nobody is above the law. Apparently, somebody is, and that somebody is Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden, or Hillary Clinton, or Barack Obama, etc etc etc.

When it’s a Democrat, in the case of Hunter Biden, who accepted jobs he was not qualified for in China and Ukraine with serious connections to high level foreign intelligence while simultaneously selling access to his father Joe Biden, who was serving as Vice President at the time.

The House Oversight Committee has even uncovered direct payments from China to the Biden family. Nobody is above the law, except for the Democrats!

It seems that even Hunter Biden is aware how bad the public perception is of his father, especially the perception of his actions around children.