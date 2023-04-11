Hunter Biden Pulls Joe Away From Children On White House Lawn (Video)

It was an unbelievable event in many ways on the White House lawn yesterday for the annual ‘Easter Egg Roll’, as cameras captured Joe Biden making what seems like endless mistakes.
Videos by Rare
Videos by Rare
We covered a video in which Biden was running from Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny on the White House lawn. See that video below…
Don't get lost! pic.twitter.com/TiXYHVf1GL— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 10, 2023
We also showed a clip this morning in which Biden was sniffing a young girl in attendance at the event. See that video below…
Just after this incident occurred, as Biden was standing with more small children, his infamous son Hunter Biden pulled him away. Secret Service could be seen urging Biden to turn around to greet his son.
Hunter then puts his arm around his father and walks in the opposite direction of the children. Joe makes an extremely odd face. See a clip of that moment below…
Why does Hunter Biden get to roam free while former President Donald Trump is dragged through ‘trumped up’ charges from the Manhattan District Attorney?
The Democrats universally assured us after Trump’s indictment that nobody is above the law. Apparently, somebody is, and that somebody is Hunter Biden.
Hunter Biden, or Hillary Clinton, or Barack Obama, etc etc etc.
When it’s a Democrat, in the case of Hunter Biden, who accepted jobs he was not qualified for in China and Ukraine with serious connections to high level foreign intelligence while simultaneously selling access to his father Joe Biden, who was serving as Vice President at the time.
The House Oversight Committee has even uncovered direct payments from China to the Biden family. Nobody is above the law, except for the Democrats!
It seems that even Hunter Biden is aware how bad the public perception is of his father, especially the perception of his actions around children.
7 CommentsLeave a Reply
Much ado about nothing. I don’t see anything odd in the video.
Mike, great work. I applaud your efforts enormously because I currently make more than $36,000 per month from just one straightforward online business! These are simply the most basic internet operations jobs, yet even with just $29,000 you can start sb-07 building a consistent online income.
.
.
Alternate the connection—————————————————>>> net.smart10.workers.dev
Troy Smith:
What a crock!! You deliberately put your own spin on that video. Biden was not running away, but simply trying to get out of the way of the Bunny….after all, it was the Bunny’s big day. You are very insulting by falsely stating that Biden was “sniffing” a child. Clearly, he was leaning down to hear the child and speak to her. Shame on you!! You’re a journalist??? No, journalists report the news, not make it up as they go. You’re obviously a disgruntled Trump supporter who’s giving your biased opinions. Your report should be listed as “Opinion”, not to be confused with the Facts.
He DOES sniff children. I’ve seen it happen. There is something definitely wrong with this man. Hillary called everyone “deplorable ‘. What Biden does is exactly that, deplorable
Biden sniffed a small child behind the ears, find it,
Impeach Biden
HUNTER BIDEN,JOE BIDEN,HILLARY CLINTON,BILL CLINTON,BARRACK OBAMA,GEORGE BUSH JR.,JEB BUSH,AND ALL THE ELITES SHOULD BE ROTTING UNDER A JAIL FOR EVERYTHING THEY HAVE DONE TO HUMANITY AND OUR CHILDREN,AND IT’S NOT CONSPIRACY THEORIES PEOPLE FACT CHECK IT DUMMIES!!!WAKE UP THEY HAVE ALOT OF YOU BRAINWASHED!!!STILL,YOU HAVE GOT TO WAKE UP BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE!!JESUS WILL WIN THIS NOT THE DEVIL!!!