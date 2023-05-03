‘MASH’ Actress Dies at 79 After Battle With Cancer

M*A*S*H actress Eileen Saki, who portrayed popular bar owner Rosie, has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 79.

Her death was confirmed by her manager in a statement to People.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“Eileen Saki passed away peacefully in Los Angeles yesterday, May 1st,” manager Camilla Fluxman Pines said. “She was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January.

“She was a lung cancer survivor in 2004. She got a second chance at auditioning and working in the industry that she loved so much — she shot a couple of big commercials shortly before her diagnosis.”

Saki, born Minako Borgen in Japan, was among the first Japanese-American females to have a reoccurring sitcom role. Her manager told People she loved to talk to younger actors about her journey.

“She was often recognized by face or even just voice by people who knew they knew her ‘from somewhere,'” the statement read.

Saki was the final and longest-running actress to play Rosie on the show. She also played in the films Policewomen (1974) and Splash (1984), starring Tom Hanks.

Former costar Jeff Maxwell, who portrayed Pvt. Igor Straminsky on the show, paid tribute to Saki in a Facebook post for his MASH Matters Podcast.

“Our sweet Eileen. Our sassy Rosie,” Maxwell wrote. “On behalf of her husband Bob, we extend sincere appreciation for the hundreds of M*A*S*H fans who filled Eileen’s final days with peace, encouragement, and love. She read every email and responded to as many as she could.”

“We will share more remembrances of Eileen Saki throughout the day,” he added. “You are invited to do the same.”

Along with that, Maxwell shared a video of his favorite moments on the show involving Saki.