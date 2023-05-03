House Oversight Chairman Accuses FBI of Concealing Alleged Biden Criminal Scheme In Letter

Senator Chuck Grassley, who serves as ranking member of the Senate Budget Committee in the Senate, along with House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer have penned a letter to FBI demanding they unseal classified information about an alleged criminal scheme involving then President Joe Biden.

Videos by Rare

The information comes from an unclassified whistleblower disclosure. They allege that the criminal scheme involved Biden taking money from a foreign national in order to get certain bills passed.

The shocking letter released today reads…

We have received legally protected and highly credible unclassified whistleblower disclosures. Based on those disclosures, it has come to our attention that the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) possess an unclassified FD-1023 form that describes an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions. It has been alleged that the document includes a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose. Based on the alleged specificity within the document, it would appear that the DOJ and the FBI have enough information to determine the truth and accuracy of the information contained within it. However, it remains unclear what steps, if any, were taken to investigate the matter. The significant public interest in assessing the FBI’s response to this information, as well as growing concern about the DOJ and the FBI’s track record of allowing political bias to infect their decision-making process, necessitate exacting congressional oversight. The DOJ and the FBI appear to have valuable, verifiable information that you have failed to disclose to the American people. Therefore, Congress will proceed to conduct an independent and objective review of this matter, free from those agencies’ influence. Transparency brings accountability.

We released a report detailing the access to then-Vice President Biden provided by Hunter Biden to his friends at Rosemont Seneca Partners.

Could this involve Rosemont Seneca and Hunter Biden? Ukraine? China?