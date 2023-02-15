Michael Jordan Donates $10 Million To Make-A-Wish Foundation Ahead Of 60th Birthday

Michael Jordan is celebrating his 60th birthday in a very big way. The six-time NBA championship donated $10 million to Make-A-Wish foundation, which is the largest donation the organization has received in its 43-year history.

“For the past 34 years, it’s been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids,” Jordan said through a news release. “Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration.

“I can’t think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true.”

Michael Jordan Donates $10 Million To Make-A-Wish Foundation

According to the Make-A-Wish foundation, Jordan, who is widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, has granted “hundreds” of wishes since his initial involvement with the organization in 1989. His contribution is intended to motivate others to support Make-A-Wish in fulfilling the wishes of children who are waiting for theirs to come true.

Jordan, to this day, still remains one of the charity’s most requested celebrities. “Everyone knows about Michael’s legacy on the basketball court, but it’s what he has consistently done off the court when no one’s watching that makes him a true legend for wish families and the wider Make-A-Wish community,” said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America stated.

“Michael using his birthday as a chance to make history for Make-A-Wish speaks to the quality of his character and his loyal dedication to making life better for children with critical illnesses. We hope that the public will be inspired to follow in his footsteps by helping make wishes come true.”

The basketball player turns 60 Friday. Back in 2008 he was named a Make-A-Wish chief wish ambassador. His net worth is reportedly $1.7 billion.