Ex-NFL DB Stanley Wilson Dead at 40 After Collapsing at Mental Hospital

Stanley Wilson Jr., son of former Bengals running back Stanley Wilson Sr. and a former Detroit Lions cornerback, passed away after collapsing at a mental hospital earlier this month.

According to TMZ Sports, Wilson Jr. had been in police custody following his arrest for vandalism back in August but was deemed unfit to stand trial by prosecutors and was transferred to the Metropolitan State Hospital in Los Angeles County on February 1. However, during his intake at the hospital, he collapsed and subsequently passed away. No foul play is suspected, and the results of his autopsy are pending toxicology. Wilson Jr. was 40 at the time of his death.

The Lions selected the ex-defensive back in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft and went on to play for the team for a total of three seasons. Unfortunately, he suffered a career-ending Achilles injury prior to the 2008 season.

Following the end of his NFL career, Wilson had several run-ins with the law. In 2016, he faced charges of attempted burglary and was shot in the abdomen after reportedly attempting to break into a Portland home while being naked. Later that year, he was arrested for walking around a Portland neighborhood naked as well.

He was apprehended for a third time in 2017 after trying to burglaries once more. In August of the same year, he was arrested again for breaking into a residence and taking a bath in an outdoor fountain after he ransacked the property.

During his time as a professional football player, Wilson played in 32 games, recording 87 total tackles, eight pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

