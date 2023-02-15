Elon Musk Weighs In on UFO Shoot Downs, Believes Aliens Are Not Involved

Elon Musk does not believe aliens are among us. Or at least, if they did try to get to Earth, were shot down by the U.S. military.

Musk, the Tesla billionaire, Twitter owner and founder of SpaceX, was speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai when he said that he does not think the recent UFOs blasted to smithereens by the U.S. consisted of extraterrestrials.

“I don’t think it’s aliens, no,” he said. “I do find the whole question of the aliens a very interesting one, you know, what is typically called the Fermi paradox, which is that if universe is really as old as science think it is, and where are the aliens? If it really has been around for 13.8 billion years, if so, shouldn’t there be aliens all over the place?

“The crazy thing is that I’ve seen no evidence of alien technology, or alien life whatsoever. And I think I’d know. You know, the SpaceX… I don’t think anyone knows more about space than me or at least about space technology.”

Musk has a point. Aside from NASA, he is likely the American institution that is most in touch with the goings-on in outer space.

But he added the absence of alien life isn’t exactly a good thing.

“What that actually could mean is that the civilization is like a tiny candle in the vast darkness,” he said. “And a very vulnerable tiny candle that could easily get blown out. And I think we should therefore take great care of what may very well be this tiny candle in the vast darkness, and make sure it does not go out, and that we extend the light of consciousness beyond Earth, and do everything we can to ensure that the light of consciousness does not go out.”

It was just last week that the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) recorded three “unidentified objects.” Two were shot down over the United States, the other over Canada.

That took place just a few weeks after the U.S. shot down what was believed to be a Chinese spy balloon. The UFOs were much smaller than that balloon and flying at a lower altitude, the U.S. military said.

The final one of them was destroyed while flying near the U.S.-Canadian border over Lake Huron. Officials are still gathering the remnants.