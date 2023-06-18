Quincy Jones Rushed to Hospital Due to Food Reaction

After experiencing a severe food reaction, Quincy Jones has been released from the hospital. According to his representative, the 90-year-old music producer had an adverse response to certain food he consumed and, as a precautionary measure, contacted 911 for assistance.

Paramedics promptly arrived at Jones’ residence in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon and transported him to the emergency room for evaluation. Following a thorough examination by doctors, Jones was given medical clearance and subsequently released from the hospital. Despite the alarming incident, his representative informed TMZ that Jones remained conscious throughout and exhibited a positive demeanor, displaying “great spirits.”

Quincy Jones’ remarkable professional journey spans more than seven decades, during which he collaborated with numerous actors, directors, and musicians, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

In 2019, Quincy was honored with his 28th Grammy award for Best Music Film in recognition of his documentary, Quincy. This milestone established him as the only living artist to possess 28 Grammy Awards.

Ahead of his 90th birthday, several stars opened up about his career and the impact he has made. “Everybody who ever is around Quincy Jones says the same thing, that there’s a light about him,” Oprah Winfrey told Entertainment Tonight.

Steven Spielberg also opened up about Jones, saying that throughout his career he’s “worn many, many hats.” “I think Quincy Jones knows more people, more significant people who have changed the world, than anybody I have ever met,” he noted.