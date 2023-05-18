Rachel Bilson Was ‘Baffled’ After Losing Job Over a Sex Comment

Rachel Bilson just revealed that discussing her sex life cost her a job. The Accused actress recently spoke up about the incident on an episode of her podcast, Broad Ideas.

“It’s been an interesting week guys,” she told her listeners (via E! News). “This is the first time it’s ever happened to me in my professional life that I lost a job this week because of things that were said.”

She elaborated on the situation, saying, “A job got taken away from me because I was speaking candidly and openly about sex in a humorous way on our friend’s podcast. I basically got a job, that I already had, pulled from me because I was speaking openly about sex.”

Earlier this month, Rachel Bilson appeared on an episode of the Women on Top podcast, where she admitted that she likes to be “manhandled” in the bedroom. She later explained that her comment was meant to be humorous.

“First of all, I said it in a joking manner in the interview, like, ‘Yeah, I wanna get f–king get manhandled.’ Basically, it’s like, okay give control or take control in the bedroom, whatever,” the OC alum said.

Regardless of her intentions, Bilson was quickly pulled from her upcoming role.

“I’ve been floored honestly,” she admitted. “Everything was set in motion and I lost the job. It sucks.”

According to Us Weekly, the Hart of Dixie star explained on her podcast that the decision to fire her had been sudden. She didn’t specify the name of the company, but she hinted that they were “conservative.”

“I didn’t even have a chance to defend myself,” she recounted. “I’m a single mom — like, I need these jobs. Everything counts. I provide a lot for my family and my daughter. Regardless of anything else, it all matters.”

Although the actress told her listeners that she felt “shamed” upon being let go, she maintains that she didn’t do anything wrong.

“I haven’t said anything inappropriate. Choice of language, if I could go back, now knowing I lost a job, maybe I would say it differently. But I still wouldn’t not say it,” she concluded.

