American Tourist Rescued After Falling Into Uncovered Manhole in Thailand’s ‘Sin City’ Following 4-Hour Ordeal

36-year-old American tourist Johnathan Vaimaona has been rescued from a sewer in an area dubbed the “Sin City” of Thailand. Vaimaona found himself trapped when he fell into an open manhole in the city of Pattaya.

The man screamed for help while in the sewer, and even though he ended up being rescued after 4 hours, he claimed it felt like he’d been down there for days. 26-year-old security officer Chalee Boonsri ended up hearing Vaimaona’s pleas for help and soon began the rescue.

Man Rescued From Manhole in Thailand

Boonsri told Newsflare, “I was on my way to a convenience store for a drink when I suddenly heard a foreigner shouting. I looked around but didn’t see anyone there. But when I looked at the pavement, I saw a man peeking at me from the drain.”

It was reported that the hole that Vaimaona found himself stuck in was 10 feet deep. After the man was pulled free from the sewer shirtless and covered in mud, he was washed off by his rescuers with a hose and given a drink. Following his rescue, Vaimaona said, “I come from Hawaii. I fell. I was in front of the hotel and then I just came up and I don’t know where I’m at.”

Vaimaona claimed that he was staying at a hotel with his girlfriend, but could not recall the name of where he was staying. Vaimaona was allegedly speaking in a fairly incoherent manner and officials found many inconsistencies with the man’s account of the events. The true reason for Vaimaona’s visit to Thailand is being investigated. Pattaya is known for its sex work industry, although the Bangkok Post reported that they are trying to crack down on crime and prostitution across the city.

Police deputy commander Pol Col Suppatee stated, “I want to completely change the image of Pattaya from being a sin city to a friendly town that everyone can enjoy. Safety is our number one concern.”