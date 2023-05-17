Salma Hayek Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction While Dancing in Her Bathrobe

Salma Hayek just gave fans a peek into her daily life — and into her robe!

Yesterday, the Eternals actress posted an Instagram video to celebrate reaching 24 million followers on the platform. The clip shows her dancing around in her bathrobe, accidentally revealing a bit more skin than intended. Hayek uploaded a censored version of the video, blurring any NSFW visuals.

“24 million followers, 24 million reasons to smile,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride! I cannot contain my excitement & gratitude.” She also included a Spanish translation of the text underneath the English version, which she does in most of her captions.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Flash Dance: Salma Hayek’s Robe Slips in Video

Many fans in the comments cheekily requested to see the uncensored version of the clip.

“Where can we get the uncut, uncensored version? Asking for a friend,” wrote one user. Another joked, “I hate censorship,” adding the crying emoji.

The 56-year-old celebrity as been known to show off her amazing body. Earlier this year, she stunned her Instagram followers in a gorgeous yellow bikini while taking a dip.

“Every time I need to feel renewed I jump into the ocean,” Hayek wrote in the caption.

In 2020, the Bliss star revealed to People that the secret to her toned physique isn’t exercise, but posture.

“I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long,” Hayek said. “So even when you brush your teeth, you’re working the muscles.”

She continued, “She taught me to tone without clenching them. You relax them and focus on the parts that need to be used, but never with tension. If you’re aware of your body, you’d be surprised by the effect it can have.”

The technique certainly seems to be working for Salma Hayek!