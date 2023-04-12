Rachel Weisz on How ‘Alternating’ Jobs with Husband Daniel Craig Benefits Their Family

Have Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig discovered the secret to co-parenting as a celebrity couple? We’re not sure about that, but they definitely have a formula that works for them!

Appearing on Sunday TODAY, the Disobedience actress spoke to Willie Geist about how she and her husband take turns working and caring for their kids. When the host asked her if she and Craig would ever consider acting together again, Weisz said it wasn’t likely.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“I think we aren’t going to at the moment,” she explained. “I think we really love our private life as a life, as a family, and then we go to work separately.”

Rachel Weisz Doesn’t Plan to Work with Her Husband Again

Bennett Raglin/WireImage via Getty Images

Reflecting on co-starring with Craig on the set of Les Grandes Horizontales at National Theatre Studio in London in 1994, the actress confirmed that working with the Glass Onion actor was a positive experience. However, the couple is content with their current arrangement.

“It also means we can alternate,” said Weisz. “So I can stay home with the family while he works, we can swap out. If we’re both doing something at the same time, it’s probably less ideal.”

Earlier this month, the Definitely, Maybe actress opened up to PORTER magazine by NET-A-PORTER about just how much she values privacy when it comes to her personal life.

“I suppose, for me, the words ‘private life’ mean just that: that you have a private life, which is the real-life stuff,” she said. “And then there’s the fantasy stuff.”

The celebrity duo started dating shortly after starring in Dream House (2011) together as married couple Will and Libby Atenton. They were married in real life six months later in what People called “a secret wedding ceremony.” Currently, they share a daughter, 4. In keeping with their personal values, the pair have not disclosed their child’s name.

Read More: Eva Mendes Reveals Why She and Ryan Gosling Choose Not to Pose Together on the Red Carpet