Eva Mendes Reveals Why She and Ryan Gosling Choose Not to Pose Together on the Red Carpet

When replying to a comment on her recent Instagram post celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the film The Place Beyond the Pines, Eva Mendes revealed that she does not appear on red carpets alongside long-time partner Ryan Gosling.

When an Instagram user commented on the post, writing how they hope Barbie will be nominated for awards so fans can be treated to photos of the two promoting the film together, Mendes responded to the comment by writing, “What a cool comment, thank you. But we don’t do those things together. Like these photos I’ve been posting, Im only comfortable posting because it’s already out there. ♥️.”

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling’s Private Love Life

The mentioned post consisted of a video featuring images of Mendes and Gosling in The Place Beyond the Pines accompanied by the song Cheree by Suicide, which is featured in the film. Mendes captioned the post, “Magic is Real. We did not meet on set. The magic started way before but here’s a little magic captured on camera. Gracias to the increíble director Derek Cianfrance 🖤”

To avoid getting any backlash over her comment, Mendes added that the two have done promotion for a project together before. She added, “Oh wait -for those who may catch me in a ‘lie’ — we only were on the red carpet together once when promoting this film 🖤.”

The couple has been together since 2011 and shares two daughters, Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6. The long-time couple has not ever confirmed marriage, but it has been speculated since Mendes referred to Gosling as her husband in a 2022 interview. She also raised eyebrows when she got a tattoo that contained the text “de Gosling.” This translates to “of Gosling.” Since the couple loves to stay private, it doesn’t seem likely that the public will ever get a true confirmation of whether the Hollywood couple is married or not.