Tony Awards 2023: See The Complete List of Winners

The 76th annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, took place on Sunday evening to honor the excellence of Broadway. This year’s ceremony had a unique twist due to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, but it still showcased the winners across 26 categories and featured captivating live musical performances.

In the lead-up to the main event, a total of 27 new productions received nominations. The musical adaptation of Some Like It Hot emerged as the frontrunner with 13 nominations, followed closely by & Juliet, New York New York, and Shucked with nine nominations each. Kimberly Akimbo also garnered significant recognition with eight nominations. Among revived musicals, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street stood out with eight nods.

On the play side, Ain’t No Mo’ and Leopoldstadt received the highest number of nominations for original productions, each securing six nods. A Doll’s House was the most celebrated revival of the year, also earning six nominations. Cost of Living and Fat Ham received five nominations each, while Prima Facie landed four.

See The Complete List of Winners Below:

Best Musical

& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo — **WINNER!

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Best Play

Ain’t No Mo’

Between Riverside and Crazy

Cost of Living

Fat Ham

Leopoldstadt — **WINNER!

Best Revival of a Musical

Into the Woods

Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Parade — **WINNER!

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Revival of a Play

August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson

A Doll’s House

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog — **WINNER!

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar — **WINNER!

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’

Samuel L. Jackson, August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson

Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House

Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt — **WINNER!

David Zayas, Cost of Living

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot — **WINNER!

Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods

Ben Platt, Parade

Colton Ryan, New York, New York

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical

Kevin Cahoon, Shucked

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot

Jodran Donica, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Alex Newell, Shucked — **WINNER!

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie — **WINNER!

Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham

Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’

Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window — **WINNER!

Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living

Kara Young, Cost of Living

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo — **WINNER!

Lorna Courtney, & Juliet

Micaela Diamond, Parade

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical

Julia Lester, Into the Woods

Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo — **WINNER!

NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot

Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, Parade — **WINNER!

Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Jack O’Brien, Shucked

Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

Best Book of a Musical

David West Read, & Juliet

David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo — **WINNER!

David Thompson & Sharon Washington, New York, New York

Robert Horn, Shucked

Matthew López & Amber Ruffin, Some Like It Hot

Best Original Score

Almost Famous

Music: Tom Kitt

Lyrics: Cameron Crowe & Tom Kitt

Kimberly Akimbo –*WINNER!!

Music: Jeanine Tesori

Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire

KPOP

Music & Lyrics: Helen Park & Max Vernon

Shucked

Music & Lyrics: Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally

Some Like It Hot

Music: Marc Shaiman

Lyrics: Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman

Best Orchestrations

Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet

John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo

Jason Howland, Shucked

Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot — **WINNER!

Daryl Waters & Sam Davis, New York, New York

Best Choreography

Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot — **WINNER!

Susan Stroman, New York, New York

Jennifer Weber, & Juliet

Jennifer Weber, KPOP

Best Scenic Design in a Musical

Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York — **WINNER!

Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Scott Pask, Shucked

Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot

Best Costume Design in a Musical

Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot — **WINNER!

Susan Hilferty, Parade

Jennifer Moeller, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, KPOP

Paloma Young, & Juliet

Donna Zakowska, New York, New York

Best Lighting Design in a Musical

Ken Billington, New York, New York

Lap Chi Chu, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Heather Gilbert, Parade

Howard Hudson, & Juliet

Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot

Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street — **WINNER!

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada, New York, New York

John Shivers, Shucked

Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann, Into the Woods

Gareth Owen, & Juliet

Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street — **WINNER!

Best Direction of a Play

Saheem Ali, Fat Ham

Jo Bonney, Cost of Living

Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House

Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt — **WINNER!

Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo’

Max Webster, Life of Pi

Best Scenic Design in a Play

Miriam Buether, Prima Facie

Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi — **WINNER!

Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar

Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt

Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol

Best Costume Design in a Play

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi

Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt — **WINNER!

Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’

Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar

Best Lighting Design in a Play

Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt

Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie

Jon Clark, A Doll’s House

Bradley King, Fat Ham

Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi — **WINNER!

Jen Schriever, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol

Best Sound Design of a Play

Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams, Ain’t No Mo’

Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi — **WINNER!

Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol

Ben & Max Ringham, A Doll’s House

Ben & Max Ringham, Prima Facie