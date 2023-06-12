Tony Awards 2023: See The Complete List of Winners

The 76th annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, took place on Sunday evening to honor the excellence of Broadway. This year’s ceremony had a unique twist due to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, but it still showcased the winners across 26 categories and featured captivating live musical performances.
In the lead-up to the main event, a total of 27 new productions received nominations. The musical adaptation of Some Like It Hot emerged as the frontrunner with 13 nominations, followed closely by & Juliet, New York New York, and Shucked with nine nominations each. Kimberly Akimbo also garnered significant recognition with eight nominations. Among revived musicals, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street stood out with eight nods.
On the play side, Ain’t No Mo’ and Leopoldstadt received the highest number of nominations for original productions, each securing six nods. A Doll’s House was the most celebrated revival of the year, also earning six nominations. Cost of Living and Fat Ham received five nominations each, while Prima Facie landed four.
See The Complete List of Winners Below:
Best Musical
& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo — **WINNER!
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Best Play
Ain’t No Mo’
Between Riverside and Crazy
Cost of Living
Fat Ham
Leopoldstadt — **WINNER!
Best Revival of a Musical
Into the Woods
Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Parade — **WINNER!
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Revival of a Play
August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson
A Doll’s House
The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog — **WINNER!
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar — **WINNER!
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play
Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’
Samuel L. Jackson, August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson
Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House
Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt — **WINNER!
David Zayas, Cost of Living
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot — **WINNER!
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods
Ben Platt, Parade
Colton Ryan, New York, New York
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical
Kevin Cahoon, Shucked
Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo
Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot
Jodran Donica, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Alex Newell, Shucked — **WINNER!
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play
Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie — **WINNER!
Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play
Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham
Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’
Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window — **WINNER!
Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living
Kara Young, Cost of Living
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical
Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo — **WINNER!
Lorna Courtney, & Juliet
Micaela Diamond, Parade
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical
Julia Lester, Into the Woods
Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo — **WINNER!
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot
Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet
Best Direction of a Musical
Michael Arden, Parade — **WINNER!
Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Jack O’Brien, Shucked
Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo
Best Book of a Musical
David West Read, & Juliet
David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo — **WINNER!
David Thompson & Sharon Washington, New York, New York
Robert Horn, Shucked
Matthew López & Amber Ruffin, Some Like It Hot
Best Original Score
Almost Famous
Music: Tom Kitt
Lyrics: Cameron Crowe & Tom Kitt
Kimberly Akimbo –*WINNER!!
Music: Jeanine Tesori
Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire
KPOP
Music & Lyrics: Helen Park & Max Vernon
Shucked
Music & Lyrics: Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally
Some Like It Hot
Music: Marc Shaiman
Lyrics: Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman
Best Orchestrations
Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet
John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo
Jason Howland, Shucked
Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot — **WINNER!
Daryl Waters & Sam Davis, New York, New York
Best Choreography
Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot — **WINNER!
Susan Stroman, New York, New York
Jennifer Weber, & Juliet
Jennifer Weber, KPOP
Best Scenic Design in a Musical
Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York — **WINNER!
Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Scott Pask, Shucked
Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot
Best Costume Design in a Musical
Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot — **WINNER!
Susan Hilferty, Parade
Jennifer Moeller, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, KPOP
Paloma Young, & Juliet
Donna Zakowska, New York, New York
Best Lighting Design in a Musical
Ken Billington, New York, New York
Lap Chi Chu, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Heather Gilbert, Parade
Howard Hudson, & Juliet
Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot
Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street — **WINNER!
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Kai Harada, New York, New York
John Shivers, Shucked
Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann, Into the Woods
Gareth Owen, & Juliet
Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street — **WINNER!
Best Direction of a Play
Saheem Ali, Fat Ham
Jo Bonney, Cost of Living
Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House
Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt — **WINNER!
Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo’
Max Webster, Life of Pi
Best Scenic Design in a Play
Miriam Buether, Prima Facie
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi — **WINNER!
Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar
Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt
Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol
Best Costume Design in a Play
Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi
Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham
Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt — **WINNER!
Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’
Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar
Best Lighting Design in a Play
Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt
Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie
Jon Clark, A Doll’s House
Bradley King, Fat Ham
Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi — **WINNER!
Jen Schriever, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol
Best Sound Design of a Play
Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams, Ain’t No Mo’
Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi — **WINNER!
Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol
Ben & Max Ringham, A Doll’s House
Ben & Max Ringham, Prima Facie