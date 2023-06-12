Biden Mumbles “LGBQ” and “Transjester” During Ridiculous Pride Month Speech (Video)

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden held a ‘Pride Month’ event on the White House lawn on Saturday. During his remarks at the event, Biden made several hilarious errors.

Biden called transgender Americans ‘transjester’. Perhaps Biden had clowns in his mind! Biden can be quoted as saying, “”I was proud to have ended the ban on transjester Americans — transgender Americans — serving in the United States military”.

See a clip of Biden making that gaffe below..

BIDEN: "I was proud to have ended the ban on transjester Americans — transgender Americans — serving in the United States military" pic.twitter.com/GhVYmrAtxn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 10, 2023

Biden then referred to the LGBTQ community as “LGBQ” in another gaffe. Biden is incapable of correctly stating the propaganda he is told to push. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden unveils funding to "help families support and affirm their kids" and "address the L-G-B-Q homelessness" pic.twitter.com/T6BNc30wni — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 10, 2023

Reuters disturbingly reported that President Biden is tying an update to the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to include people of different sexual orientations, and ban assault weapons. That report reads…

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday hosted the largest Pride celebration in White House history on Saturday, calling for new measures to protect the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ people amid a spate of what he called “terrifying” attacks and legislation. Biden, a Democrat, urged Congress to pass the “Equality Act” which would amend the 1964 Civil Rights Act to include sexual orientation and gender identity for protection alongside race, religion, sex and national origin, and ban assault weapons. https://www.reuters.com/world/us/bidens-offer-joy-white-house-pride-event-lgbtq-attacks-mount-2023-06-10/

In a most shameless act of politicization, the Democrats are using LGBTQ Americans to push an agenda that will make America far less safe.

Americans need to realize that embedded within the Democrat agenda is a ruthless, vicious government stranglehold that is a condition of acceptance within the Democrat Party.

Only those who submit to government intrusion will be chosen for targeted preferential treatment.