Victoria and David Beckham Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Heartfelt Throwback Tributes

After being together for more than 20 years, Victoria and David Beckham are proving their love is still strong. This Valentine’s Day the couple shared heartfelt messages on their Instagram accounts about eachother.

“26 years and still my Valentine, I love you so much @davidbeckham 💕💕💕💕 kisses,” Victoria wrote on Instagram along with two photos of them together from 1999.

Throwback to The 90s!

David went on to share his own throwback photo, also from 1999, captioning the post, “Happy Valentines to my valentine 🌹 we Love You @victoriabeckham.. ❤️,” and tagging their children.

David and Victoria got married in 1999 and later had four children: Brooklyn ,23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11. He also posted a vintage photo of Victoria from her Spice Girls era on his story, and added playful graphics with the phrases “Girl Power” and “Spice Up Your Life.”

The Beckhams tend to keep their marriage pretty private, but they have expressed their affection publicly before. Back in 2019, Victoria appeared on The View and praised David, calling him an exceptional husband, father, and inspiration.

She also referred to him as her soulmate. In another interview that same year she went on to describe their relationship’s beginning as a case of “love at first sight.”

26 Years Strong!

“You know, I think that the kids are our priority, and everything we do revolves around the children,” Victoria told Hoda Kotb. “But we both work really hard. We love what we do professionally. We support each other and, you know, we’re very lucky to have found each other and lucky that we’re growing together.”

Victoria had stressed that communication was key when it came to managing her family’s busy schedule.

“We are very present in the kids’ lives,” she stated.

“We love our family. Everything we do revolves around our family,” she told Kotb. “I think it’s just being focused, working hard [and] having a great support team around us. Both of our parents are very, very present and help with the kids.