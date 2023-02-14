Lindsey Graham and Dem. Dirk Durbin Launch ‘Dream Act’ To Give Amnesty To 2M Illegal Immigrants

RINO Senators Lindsey Graham and Democrat Dick Durbin introduced legislation this week to hand amnesty to two million illegal immigrants in the United States.

This marks the second time that the pair has introduced this legislation. They did so unsuccessfully for the first time in 2017.

Dick Durbin had this to say about the legislation…

“Dreamers are teachers, nurses, and small business owners in our communities, but because DACA hangs by a thread in the courts, they live each day in fear of deportation. It is clear that only Congress can give them the stability they deserve and a path to lawful permanent residence,” Durbin said. “I first introduced the Dream Act more than 20 years ago, and I’ll continue fighting until it becomes the law of the land. This is a matter of simple American fairness and justice. I thank Senator Graham for his continued partnership in this important bipartisan effort.” Dick Durbin on ‘Dream ACT’

Lindsey Graham had this to say about the legislation…

“While I continue to support relief for Dreamers, I hope my Democratic colleagues understand we must repair a broken border and address a tsunami of illegal immigration before that is remotely possible,” said Graham. “The Dreamers represent a class of illegal immigrants that have much public support because they were minors brought here by their parents and America has become their home. To provide relief to this population, we must first convince Americans that the unending wave of illegal immigration will stop.” Lindsey Graham on ‘Dream ACT’

The establishment wing of the Republican Party is now teaming up with their Democrat friends to gift citizenship to people who entered our Country illegally. How sad.

We are left to wonder if Durbin and Graham have any donors in common?

This reporter covered both Dick Durbin and Lindsey Graham in a report posted by the Gateway Pundit leading up to the last election.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/exclusive-bill-gates-bought-republican-wave-2022-full-list-congressional-republicans-funded-gates/

I revealed that both Durbin and Graham are funded by Billionaire Bill Gates. Same donors, same agenda.

How does Lindsey Graham continue to get re-elected?