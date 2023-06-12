Wheel Of Fortune Host Pat Sajak Announces Retirement After 41 Seasons

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak, who has been the host of the show since 1981, announced that he will be retiring from his position at the end of this season.

Sajak can be quoted as saying, “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)

Pat Sajak is about to take his final spin. The longtime “Wheel of Fortune” host, who has been at the helm of the game show institution since 1981, will step away from the production after the end of his upcoming 41st season. Sajak made the announcement on Monday afternoon. “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” Sajak wrote. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)” While Sajak will no longer be the face of “Wheel of Fortune,” he will continue a partnership with the program as a consultant, according to producer Sony Pictures Television.

Thank you to the best host in the biz. Wheel of Fortune would not be what it is today without you, Pat. Looking forward to Season 41 being better than ever! https://t.co/KPcbTQhE9x pic.twitter.com/0uQuXG2Jfr — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) June 12, 2023

Sajak will surely be missed… Here is to a great career!