Where Is Emma Watson Now?

Emma Watson just emerged from her cocoon! The powerhouse multi-hyphenate disappeared from social media for four months to work on herself. In a series of birthday photos posted to Instagram, the Harry Potter actress laid out the details of what she’s been up to!

Emma Watson Returned to Instagram After Her Second Hiatus

The last we heard from Watson, she’d posted several Instagram mosaics to promoted Paradoxe by Prada. In the midst of that was a eulogy for her late friend and Harry Potter co-star, Robbie Coltrane. And then she disappeared.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

It wasn’t the first time she’d seemingly stepped off the grid. Previously, she’d gone silent from social media for nine months from August 2020 to May of 2021, prompting the public to think she’d retired. It wasn’t true; she was just doing what everyone else was doing during the COVID pandemic: “failing to make sourdough bread” and taking care of loved ones.

The Harry Potter Actress Was Working Through Her Saturn Return

This time, Watson was focusing on herself.

“I stepped away from my life,” she wrote. In reality, she was engaging in her life. “I learned to surf (badly), I rode some horses (that went better), I did a lot of therapy.”

The Beauty and the Beast actress listed off a yo-yo of a timeline, wavering from ups to downs and back up again. Ultimately, it seems that she was experiencing her humanness, manifested through her eyes in what astrologers refer to as a Saturn Return. The phenomenon occurs about every 27 to 30 years, when the planet Saturn returns to the exact place it was in your birth chart when you were born.

According to famed astrologist Susan Miller, Saturn is responsible for “concentration, permanence, tangible rewards, tenacity, ambition, and productivity” and “rules caution, delay, constriction, limitation, responsibility, rules and regulations, pain, fear, authority, discipline, control and denial.” So, when we experience our Saturn Returns, many believe that we go through deep transformative crises and self-reflection about where we are at in life, particularly in regard to these topics.

“This is 33. Holy moly. Before 29 I hadn’t even heard of a Saturn Return as a concept. Let’s just say that now I am well acquainted,” wrote Watson.

She added a list of emojis to describe the experience, ranging from tomb stones to volcanoes to a sweating smiley face and a bomb. Indeed, the process of self-reflection on such a deep level can make us sweat, cry, laugh, and hopefully, rise from the ashes of whatever we need to leave behind.

Watson Adopted a Dog and Started a Couple Businesses

“My brother and I joined forces @renaisspirits,” Watson continued. “I adopted Sofia in Mexico, who seems to be an angel not a dog. We filmed a Harry Potter reunion. I said goodbye to my Grandma and Grandpa. I retraced my steps.”

Renais is a wholesale company for alcoholic beverages. The company’s Instagram page so far has teased that “something special is coming soon,” alongside a series of golden-hued photos set in a gorgeous countryside, and gorgeous crystal filled with a mysterious beverage.

“I started a women’s environmental investment fund,” Watson went on. “I played Pickleball with @sugarrayleonard and I even played golf and then tried to make all of my girlfriends learn too. I cut my thumb nail off on both hands trying to cook for myself and then was only able to do things one-handed for months. I felt really sad and really pissed off about a lot of things.”

“I learned more about love and being a woman. It took me three years but I have finally figured out a daily practice and can actually keep it for more than a few days in a row,” the post continued. “I burned some things down. I eat green things now! I got obsessed with making Squarespace websites. I directed my first commercial.”

Holy moly is right. Watson’s Saturn Return seemed to come with a time machine. Her list of endeavors over the past few months would take most people a lifetime to achieve.

Emma Watson Has Always Stayed Busy Despite Keeping a Low Profile

But we should expect no less from the Renaissance woman. Watson’s much more than a child star. She’s never stopped working on herself and putting in the effort to achieve goals that many may assume a successful celebrity would skirt around. She graduated from Brown University with a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature in 2014, the same year she was named a United Nations Women Goodwill Ambassador.

In 2013, Watson received certifications to teach yoga and meditation. In 2020, she became an independent director on the sustainability board at Kering. The multinational corporation owns Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Alexander McQueen, and Yves Saint Laurent. Watson told Vogue that her plan was to promote sustainability and eco-fashion within the industry, such as by increasing the use of recycled materials.

In 2022, Watson joined forces with Prada to promote its Paradoxe perfume. This launched her into her directorial debut when she helped create a short film for the scent, which she also co-wrote and did the voice-over for.

She’s Emerged from Her “Covid Cocoon”

And that’s where we last saw Watson.

“These pictures were actually taken on my birthday last year, but I wasn’t ready to come out of my Covid Cocoon,” Watson continued in her post. “Today I feel [she inserted four blue butterfly emojis here]. Thank you to the witches in my coven who were so pivotal in helping me arrive at where and who I am now. You are my Avengers and you inspire me and kick ass.”

“It takes a village, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. And lastly – thank you to my brother @alex.s.watson for helping me find the most challenging things, with time, incredibly funny. Thank you @jessicaediehl – I’m obsessed with you.” Diehl is Watson’s stylist. The actress concluded her post by expressing gratitude towards several people and accounts, including Prada and Macks Films, the latter in which she serves as director.

Emma Watson needed to go through a metamorphosis but now she’s back. We can’t wait to see what’s next!