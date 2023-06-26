Geraldo Rivera Says He’s Leaving ‘The Five’ Amid ‘Growing Tension’

Longtime broadcast journalist Geraldo Rivera said he is leaving popular Fox News program The Five, citing “growing tension” behind the scenes.

Rivera announced his decision in a tweet. One of the network’s few left-wing voices, he added that he will remain a “correspondent at-large” for the network.

“Morning, it’s official, I’m off @TheFive,” Rivera, 79, tweeted. “My last scheduled show appearances are Thursday and Friday June 29th and 30th. It’s been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity. Being odd man out isn’t always easy. For the time being, I’m still Correspondent at Large.”

Morning, it’s official, I’m off @TheFive. My last scheduled show appearances are Thursday and Friday June 29th and 30th. It’s been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity. Being odd man out isn’t always easy. For the time being, I’m still Correspondent at Large. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 21, 2023

Rivera told the Associated Press that he decided to leave because of “growing tension that goes beyond editorial differences.” He added that Fox didn’t exactly beg him to stay.

“It has been a rocky ride but it has also been an exhilarating adventure that spanned quite a few years,” Geraldo said. “I hope it’s not my last adventure.”

The Five is among Fox’s most-popular programs.

Rivera joined the show in 2021 as a rotating liberal co-host. He has been suspended by Fox several times since.

At 79 years old, you have to wonder if Rivera will hang up his glasses and call it quits for good. He has spent more than enough time on networks.

