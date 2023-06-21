‘My 600-lb Life’ Star Larry Myers Jr. Dead at 48

Season 10 star of the show ‘My 600-lb Life’ Larry Myers Jr. has died at the age of 48, major outlets are now reporting. Myers Jr. held the nickname ‘Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits’.

Myers Jr. reportedly died of a heart attack in his home in Houston, Texas last week. He was mourning the recent loss of a friend when he died.

TMZ reports on his untimely death…

Larry Myers Jr. — who appeared on Season 10 of “My 600-Lb. Life” — has died in Texas. Family spokesperson Sonya Hines-Hall tells TMZ … Larry — nicknamed “Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits” on the TLC show — died from a heart attack at his Houston home last week while mourning the death of a friend. Larry’s relatives announced his passing on social media … and set up a GoFundMe page to pay for his funeral costs. They also remembered Larry as a talented gospel singer who didn’t let his struggle with weight dim “his drive to show love and kindness to all he met.” When Larry appeared on the TLC show in an episode that aired in January 2022, he was bedbound and tipped the scale at a whopping 940 pounds. Larry underwent weight-loss surgery back in the day, but he gained 400 pounds after the procedure … leading to his appearance on ‘My 600-lb Life.” https://www.tmz.com/2023/06/21/my-600-lb-life-larry-myers-jr-dead-dies/?adid=social-fb&fbclid=IwAR0cI4AiJ4xqYjpiaTuni3_oXwp0v_QxGSl4DLFIq-lq8auWEJj1fRjmGDQ_aem_th_ATS_FHOS1dZH7drYGEdkgrxBAP5yHb_TnSahCC-bi9AWA08D7NRektwhlYK8njOi4mI

When you literally weigh almost 1000 lbs, you cannot expect to live long. What drives these people to get this heavy?

I’ve been a fat guy my whole life, but never even got close to the point where I could not move or function as a human being. I cannot, for the life of me, understand how things could possibly get so out of control for somebody like Larry Myers Jr.

It is my assumption that these people must have some genetic disposition to either a food addiction, and maybe varying severities of that addiction breed extreme weight gain, or some kind of genetic feature that does not allow them to see what they are doing to themselves.

It is awful that Myers Jr. lived a life like like he did. It’s a shame that he was cut down at 48 because of his health. Based on his popularity on the show ‘My 600-lb life’, he obviously had potential.

Let us pray for Myers Jr., his family, and all those who struggle with this extreme addiction. It is truly awful. Rest in peace brother.