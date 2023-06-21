Country Music Star Jordan Davis Welcomes Third Child

Jordan Davis and his wife, Kristen, have become parents once again. Jordan announced on Instagram that their baby boy, Elijah Patrick, has arrived. He expressed gratitude and praised Kristen with the caption, “His momma did incredible in getting him here and we hope to get him home to his brother and sister soon.”

The couple’s other children are Locklan Joseph, who is 21 months old, and Eloise Larkin, who is 3½ years old. Fellow country singer Jake Owen congratulated them on the new addition.

Kristen, the new mom, recently shared a maternity photo on social media, expressing her nerves and anticipation as they waited for their youngest child. She pondered over the mysteries of the unborn baby and contemplated what life would be like with a newborn and two toddlers. On the same day, she mentioned preparing the nursery and packing her hospital bag.

The couple announced the pregnancy in February, with Jordan humorously mentioning that his wife was “knocked up.” They playfully bantered about finding a better way to announce it, eventually settling on the phrase “We’re pregnant… again. Next thing you know.” Jordan even incorporated the announcement into a song, singing, “Next thing you know, you’ve got a baby coming in June,” while rubbing Kristen’s baby bump.

In addition to their growing family, Jordan Davis continues to find success in his music career. He has achieved five number-one songs, including “Buy Dirt,” a collaboration with Luke Bryan from his album “Bluebird Days”, Jordan hopes that his music can connect with fans and bring them happiness, even in his sadder songs.

He draws inspiration from iconic artists like Kris Kristofferson and John Prine and aspires to have a similar impact on his listeners.