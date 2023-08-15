Why Elvis’ Gospel Music Is His Best

Imagine, it’s 1972. You paid for a ticket to see Elvis Presley in concert. You are standing in an audience, listening to the King of Rock and Roll play through his hits. Then, suddenly, he stops the show.

Videos by Rare

He then welcomes out the Stamps quartet to sing a gospel hymn called ‘Sweet Sweet Spirit’. What was one minute before a raucous rock concert had turned into a church service. After the Stamps finish their song, Elvis heads back into his hits.

Then later on, he stops the show again, breaking into yet another hymn. This time, it’s ‘How Great Thou Art’. A complete departure from the rest of his setlist.

Luckily, thanks to numerous recordings, we have access to some of the audio from these concerts. The crowd turns from a roaring cheer to dead silence, sitting mesmerized as the gospel songs are performed.

Elvis playing gospel music may seem hypocritical to some, especially those who focus on the most prominent aspects of Presley’s life… Sex, drugs, and rock and roll. But to those who truly understand what it is to have faith, Elvis’ gospel songs are some of the best music ever made.

They aren’t particularly revolutionary songs, but the meaning behind the man who is singing them makes the effect tremendously powerful. We know that Elvis struggled with many things, addictions and turmoil in his personal life, but he still found time to speak the Truth of Jesus Christ to the world.

It added a depth to the man. Though Presley may have been prisoner to his own struggles, which eventually cost him his life, he displayed a willing faith in Christ, much more than we can say for many entertainers today, and since.

Though his movies may not hold up, and some songs may fall out of style, Elvis Presley’s gospel music will stand the test of time. It will outlive you and I.

It is improbable that we will ever see a man of such tremendous talent and dedication ever grace the music industry ever again. Presley entertained, and continues to entertain, millions of Americans every single day.

Presley’s gospel music shows that in spirit, we may all be redeemed, no matter our sins, and that the impact we have on this world will be inspired from our faith, and reaped by our dedication to Christ.