‘This Love (Taylor’s Version)’ Is Here, Will She Really Drop Redone ‘1989’

Taylor Swift, as she has done repeatedly, announced the surprise release of This Love (Taylor’s Version) by dropping it quietly (or not so quietly when she does it) off her Grammy-winning 2014 album 1989.

The re-make was released tonight at midnight, and you can listen below.

The singer made the announcement following the release of the trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty, an upcoming Amazon show based on a book series by Jenny Han. The trailer featured This Love (Taylor’s Version).

“Thank you @jennyhan for debuting my version of This Love in the trailer for @thesummeriturnedpretty!!” Swift wrote on Instagram Thursday. “I’ve always been so proud of this song.”

Swift has been re-recording her first five albums to gain ownership of her catalogue after music executive Scooter Braun bought and sold her masters recordings. She’s already re-released two of her albums – Fearless in April 2021 and Red in November 2021.

For a year now, fans have been wondering if 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way. But Swift hasn’t announced any plans.

When Smith recently announced that new “1989” merchandise is available for purchase on her website, it was widely speculated that would be her next album re-release.

Last summer, Swift released a line of merchandise dubbed “Just a Summer Thing” that featured the same sky-blue color as the album and read “EST. 1989” – the album name, and Swift’s birth year. Fans were sure 1989 (Taylor’s Version) would arrive soon, only for Swift to release “Red (Taylor’s Version)” instead in November 2021.

After announcing that Red would be her next re-rerecorded album, Swift surprised everyone with the release of the single Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version), off of 1989.

She released the song before dropping any singles from Red (Taylor’s Version).

To date, Smith has released nine albums. She’s one of the world’s top-selling recording artists with 114 million albums sold worldwide. Her narrative songwriting style is a huge part of her appeal and is often inspired by her personal life.