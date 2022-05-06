‘Selling Sunset’ Star Chrishell Stause Confirms Her New Romance

During the Selling Sunset reunion that aired May 6, Chrishell Stause shared that she has moved on from her split with Jason Oppenheim and is now dating someone else.

She’s now in a relationship with Australian singer G Flip, who is non binary – meaning they doesn’t identify with any gender.

“I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me,” Chrishell told host Tan France. “Their name is G Flip. They’re non-binary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician.”

The pair met while starring in their untitled music video.

“It started because I was just going to be in the video,” Chrishell shared. “And it’s about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don’t always get to do it. At first, of course I was like yes, let’s do that.”

Viewers saw Stause’s relationship with Oppenheim play out on season five of the Netflix reality show.

Ultimately, Stause says, they had different views on wanting to start a family.

“Jason was and is my best friend,” Chrishell shared on Instagram in December. “And other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward.”

Oppenheimer seems to be taking the breakup a bit harder and was in tears on the May 6 show.

“It’s been a few months, but I’m still just going through stuff,” he said. “There was a lot of love between us and there still is. I still care about her very much. This has been a very difficult breakup.”