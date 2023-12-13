53 Year Old Transgender Man Competes In Swim Meet With Girls Ages 8 To 16

When it comes to women’s sports, the transgender movement has once again pushed far beyond the bounds of ‘acceptance.’

As reported by Outkick, the sad but true story unfolded on December 1st in Canada. The 53 year old who identifies as transgender though was born a male, now goes by the name Melody Wiseheart. Melody’s given name was Nicholas Cepeda.

The event, which was put on in partnership with Swimming Canada, was held in Barrie, Ontario. While at the event, the 53 year old dude Nick, or Melody rather, raced in the pool against girls not even old enough to drive. For further perspective, the youngest of these girls would be in the third grade.

53 Year Old Man Competes In Swim Meet With Girls Ages 8 To 16

Before we move on to what is really sick about this whole ordeal, one might ask themselves the question that if there was a 53 year old woman who wanted to compete, would she be allowed to race against girls 45 years her junior? Are there not age brackets for a reason?

At any rate, the most disturbing piece of this whole story is as follows. Melody, the 53 year old born male, shared a locker room with these young girls. Some of the reactions from parents and the young girl athletes were telling to say the least.

The parents shared: “The girls were terrified,” and pointed out: “It’s all so confusing for the kids. No one is comfortable. Everybody is accepting of all people but them swimming against our kids and being in the locker room with them is not appropriate.”

Another parent explained that the situation is incredibly unfair to girls who are trying to compete at higher levels and win races. For example some of these girls have been training hard core only to be beaten by ole crazy uncle Nick who spent too much time in the Target “tuck friendly” section as a kid.