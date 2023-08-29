Whether a boy can compete in girl’s sports or not seems to be quite the issue, despite all common sense. Although the Biden Administration supports the movement, Jean-Pierre diverted when asked, claiming that it is a complicated issue.

During a recent press conference at the White House, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about Joe Biden’s stance on biological males participating in girl’s sports. The question arose from a statement made by Nikki Haley, who is avidly against men participating in women’s sports.

Republican candidate Nikki Haley claimed that: “the idea that we have biological boys playing in girls sports, it is the women’s issue of our time,” as reported by the Daily Mail. When pressed on the statement, Jean-Pierre merely said that it is a “complicated issue.”

White House Has No Answer On Males In Women’s Sports

"[Biden] has granddaughters … does he think it's fair for girls to have to compete against biological males!?"



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "There is no yes or no answer to this. It is complicated!" pic.twitter.com/3ICi8E9ylM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 29, 2023

Clearly not satisfied with the answer equivalent to ‘no comment,’ the reporter tried again. Jean-Pierre then said: “I just answered the question.” She added: “Its a complicated issue. It is truly a complicated issue with a wide range of views – a wide range. There is no yes or no answer to this. It is complicated. There is a rule that the Department of Education put forward, and we’re going to let that process move forward.”

Although Jean-Pierre never did her job of answering the American public’s question directly, the old saying ‘actions speak louder than words’ rings true here.

The policy from the Department of Education that Jean-Pierre speaks of, makes it clear; while following a set of guidelines, an individual would be able to participate in whatever sport they wish based on their gender identity. Note here, this ‘gender identity‘ does not mean natural sex assigned at birth, it means whatever they think they are.

While the Biden Administration may be afraid to answer the question for fear of offending women or the trans community, their actions suggest that Biden and the White House do in fact have an agenda in mind.

