Former Fox News anchor Eric Bolling opened up about his young adult son Eric Chase’s death last year in the first interview since his tragic passing, revealing he saw no signs of opioid use by his son.





The 19 year old’s tragic passing was eventually ruled an accidental overdose, and it was later concluded that he had cocaine, marijuana, alprazolam, and the opioid drugs, fentanyl and cyclopropyl fentanyl, in his system.

“I didn’t see any signs. I knew he was going to the University of Colorado, marijuana is legal in Colorado, not at his age but it’s still legal and very accessible,” Bolling said.

The grieving father recalled his son’s previous drug use in high school, saying, “When he was in high school, he drank and sometimes you’d smell some weed in the basement. We had a thousand talks about the dangers of hard drugs. A thousand talks. And he’d always say, ‘Dad, I got this. Dad, I got this.'”

“The last week or so, maybe the last two weeks, his behavior changed pretty dramatically. He was in Colorado, he stayed for the summer, he was supposed to be going to summer school,” he continues. “He dropped out, didn’t tell me. And it was over the span of two weeks, he hooked up with some, you know – the wrong people, who were pushing the wrong stuff on him and it changed his life very quickly.”

As for his son’s drug use, “There was no indication. [Eric Chase] had a phenomenal freshman year at Colorado. His grades were fantastic. He came home, he hung out with his old friends, there was nothing that would have said he’s going down the wrong path.”

“I don’t even know,” he continued. “I mean the coroner said it was an opioid, fentanyl overdose that Xanax was laced with it. I don’t know if it was the first time, I don’t know if it was the 10th time. I have no way of knowing. He’s gone. His friends don’t obviously want to talk because they just don’t want to be involved in any of this.”

Eric Chase Bolling was one of thousands of deaths due to opiate overdoses in 2017. President Donald Trump, a close friend of Eric Bolling Sr., referenced the thousands lost to opiate overdoses during his State of the Union in January.

“We must get much tougher on drug dealers and pushers if we are going to succeed in stopping this scourge,” Trump said on Capitol Hill. “My administration is committed to fighting the drug epidemic and helping get treatment for those in need, for those who have been so terribly hurt. The struggle will be long, and it will be difficult. But as Americans always do, in the end, we will succeed. We will prevail.”

