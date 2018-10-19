Menu
Ex-FBI Agent Gets 4 Years In Prison For Leaking Documents
Halloween is just around the corner and with it, a plethora of deals and freebies to celebrate the spookiest day of the year. As always, check your local store to see if they are participating in the following Halloween deals.

Applebee’s – The chain’s specialty Zombie cocktail, is only $1 during the entire month of October. Served in a mug, the rum, pineapple, passionfruit, cherry and lime cocktail is topped with a gummy “brain”

Walmart – There’s still time to grab your Halloween costumes and Halloween decorations. Skip the line and pick up your costume in the store for free

Spirit Halloween – Use these promo codes to grab some extra decor for your Halloween party. Use promo code 18CAT to get $10 off orders over $65; $20 off orders over $100; $30 off orders over $150; and $50 off orders over $200.

Baskin-Robbins – Ice cream scoops are only $1.50 on October 31st.

Krispy Kreme – Wear your costume on Halloween and receive a free doughnut of choice.

Kohl’s – Now through October 21 use promo code  PAYLESS to get 20% off orders over $100, plus free shipping. They’ve got tons of home decor, making this a sweet Halloween deal.

Papa John’s – Want a fun pizza to enjoy with the family? The Jack-o’-lantern pizza, shaped like a pumpkin and decorated like a jack-o’-lantern is available until Oct. 31 for $11. Use code: JACKOLANTERN on the Papa John’s website to order.

McDonald’s – Participate in McDonald’s Trick. Treat. Win! game found on select McDonald’s food items to win free food and even a car.

Joe’s Crab Shack – Who needs full-size candy bars when kids eat free at Joe’s? Show this coupon to receive a free kid’s meal with the purchase of one adult’s meal.

IHOP – Kids under 12 receive a plate of scary face pancakes between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Halloween. One pancake per child, dine in only.

Chili’s – The restaurant’s Pumpkin ‘Rita is a fall combination of Monin Pumpkin Spice Syrup, Lunazul Silver Tequila, Triple Sec and a splash of Captain Morgan. Available through Oct. 31.

Target – Still need a costume to go out trick-or-treating? Select Halloween costumes are buy-one-get-one 50% off through October 20.

Bojangles – Dress up in a Bojangles themed costume and post a pic on the website for a chance to win $200 in gift cards.

Bass Pro Shops – Visit your closest location and attend the free Great Pumpkin Celebration the weekend of October 20 and October 26. The event has free crafts and pictures with the Peanuts gang.

Chipotle – Visit wearing a costume on Oct. 31 and receive a $4 burrito, burrito bowl, salad or an order of tacos.

