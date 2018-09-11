Menu
Apple Expected To Unveil Bigger, Pricier iPhone On Wednesday Read this Next

Apple Expected To Unveil Bigger, Pricier iPhone On Wednesday
Advertisement
LAPD shooting body cam footage LAPD

Newly released body camera footage from the Los Angeles Police Department shows the terrifying moment when gang member Richard Mendoza, 32, opened fire on an unnamed female LAPD officer during a July traffic stop in the San Fernando Valley.

The female officer survived the attack, and her partner, Officer Miguel Alarcon, shot and killed Mendoza. The LAPD has yet to release the name of the female officer who was attacked by Mendoza, due to having confidentiality protection as the victim of a violent crime.

Warning: The Video Contains Content Some Viewers Might Find Upsetting

In the video, the female officer approaches Mendoza’s vehicle, a silver Nissan Altima, from the driver’s side and begins to speak with him. She appears to have encountered him before and knows that he is on probation. After a few moments, she asks Mendoza to step out of the car. Mendoza opens the door, steps out, and immediately opens fire.

Alarcon, who is on the passenger side of the Altima, then returned fire on Mendoza, striking him in the head and torso. Alarcon then handcuffed Mendoza to control his hands, for the officers’ safety.

Mendoza hit the female officer with one shot in the left leg. The bullet shattered the officer’s femur. The female officer was treated on the scene by paramedics before being transferred to a nearby hospital. Mendoza was transported to the hospital but died of his wounds at a later date.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore told the Los Angeles Times that Alarcon’s quick actions saved both officers’ lives, and that “By the Grace of God” the female officer was not killed.

The LAPD released in accordance with a new policy that requires body camera footage to be made available to the public within 45 days of a police shooting.

Watch: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About the Texas Ranger Division

Rob Fox About the author:
Rob Fox is a writer, comedian, and producer based in Austin, TX. God made him left-handed to hide his own averageness from him.
View More Articles

Rare Studio

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Stories You Might Like