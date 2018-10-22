PETA Claims Cow Milk Is A Symbol Of White Supremacists

PETA is at it again, and better than ever with a new claim saying cow’s milk is “a symbol of white supremacy.” The organization, known for their full name, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals released an article where they stated milk is a symbol used by white supremacists, which is one more reason to ditch diary completely.

The article reads, “Aside from ‘lactose-tolerant’ white supremacists, cow’s milk really is the perfect drink of choice for all (even unwitting) supremacists, since the dairy industry inflicts extreme violence on other living beings.”

The organization believes that cows relate to human culture in three categories: control over their bodies, control over your mind and “might doesn’t make right.” The reason as to why they believe this? Well, according to the activists, cows don’t really have a choice about what is being done to them or their bodies. Their horns are gouged or burned out of their heads, part of their tails can be cut off, and holes are punched through their ears before being “used” for milking purposes.

Cows' milk has long been a symbol used by white supremacists. One more reason to #DitchDairy. https://t.co/EcHYpUmBux — PETA ❤️🦊 (@peta) October 19, 2018

Still confused? Well, basically, PETA is stating that humans are the only animals who drink milk from other species, and who drink milk beyond infancy. The dairy industry spends millions of dollars funding campaign that urge people to avoid drinking milk, that can cause several health hazards. The article quotes, “Before you pour a glass of the “white stuff,” please remember that it isn’t the “right stuff”.”

PETA believes the cows are suffering inside crumpled, filthy enclosures, forced to produce nearly 10 times as milk as they would naturally. The article even references scenes in “Inglorious Basterds” where one can see Christoph Waltz’s character drinking a glass of milk and “Get Out”, where a character sips the milk, convinced in fact, dairy was a white supremacy symbol indeed.

They say these “white supremacists” are chugging milk to draw attention to a genetic trait that is known to be more common in white people than others-the ability to digest lactose as adults. The animal rights group tweeting it’s theory on October 18, saying it was “One more reason to #Ditchdairy.”

Now, I am no expert in milk whatsoever, and don’t actually drink milk (shout out to all my almond milk drinkers out there) because I don’t like the taste, but this to me just seems to ridiculous. Milk is just purely milk. You have already criticized people for eating animals….now you’re attacking the milk too? I was pretty taken aback reading their whole reasoning behind it, and it’s safe to say I wasn’t alone. The internet wasn’t too pleased with their tweet, calling PETA out for its failure to back up its claim.

Enjoy the few hilarious tweets below. What do you think? Will you give up milk?