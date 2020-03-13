David Paul Olsen was born in 1976 and is a well-known stunt performer from Moline, Illinois. His claim to fame, however, is being the husband of Daniela Ruah, a.ka. agent Kensi Blye, on NCIS: Los Angeles. Olsen and his brother, actor Eric Christian Olsen, were raised in Illinois to parents outside of the entertainment business. His mother worked as a chaplain, and his father was a cross country coach and English professor. He and his younger brother were raised in Eugene, Oregon before moving to Iowa.

Stunt Work

David Olsen’s career as a stunt double started in the early 2000s. He was in a television movie called Deceit in 2006, and then Protect and Serve the following year. Fired Up and Dark Summer came after. Making a name for himself as a reliable stunt performer, he was hired as a regular stunt double for television shows like The Young and the Restless, Bones, and General Hospital. His stunt work opened the door for him to start acting in both television and movies.

He was in the 2007 film Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, and a role in G-Force followed in 2009, and The Backup Plan in 2010. His early television series work included I Love Dick, Shut Eye, and The Ship.

Brothers on Set

As his career progressed he was seen in The Mentalist, True Blood, Westword, American Horror Story. Daniel Radcliffe’s Swiss Army Man film is also on his list of works. He got hired onto NCIS: Los Angeles the same time that his brother did. Marty Meeks is his brother’s character, at the time his character was a love interest of Kensi Blye, i.e. David Paul Olsen’s current wife. His stunt double work also includes doing stunts for his brother. While they are not twins, he favors him so closely that they often sub him in as his brother’s stunt double. David has also had a couple of roles in the shows adding NCIS: Los Angeles to his IMDB.

Olsen and Daniela Ruah married in June of 2014 in Portugal, where Ruah is from. The couple has two children, son named River Isaac Ruah Olsen, and a daughter named Sierra Esther Ruah Olsen.