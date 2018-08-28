Menu
North Carolina Woman Attempted To Dissolve Husband's Ex In Acid Read this Next

North Carolina Woman Attempted To Dissolve Husband's Ex In Acid
Advertisement
Summer Snow Falls in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming Twitte: CReppWx

Snow in August? Yes, there is actual snow in August, and it’s the weirdest thing we have ever seen. Well, almost. Still, it was an unusual cold week (even though it’s Tuesday) for Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho, after rain and some high altitude weather decided to drop in a tad early. The National Weather Service stated as much as 4-8 inches could fall in elevation above 9,000 feet in the mountains of Wyoming and Montana! You know what that means, time to pull out the coats a bit early this year.

Several residents in Montana could see a good coating of snow in Glacier National Park, first receiving some wind and then a cold front. A few weeks ago, Yellowstone was under lockdown after experts reported rock cracks near Yellowstone volcano, but now the climate has shifted and it was actually surrounded by yes, you guessed it, snow! The cold conditions were brought on by a strong cold front and a dip in the jet stream. I’m sure it was enjoyed by many, after the extreme hot weather we have been having recently. Especially in areas where there are a lot of persistent smoky conditions due to the wildfires in the Western United States and Western Canada.

Some surrounding areas have been placed under Winter Weather Advisory. Colorado is on the extreme southern edge of this cold weather system, and will be windy as it passes by. Colder air will fall into the northern and northeast areas by Tuesday, with high temperatures of whopping 20 to 30 degrees! Yikes…and to think it’s only August. Still, totally worth it though, just look at those mountains!

Watch: Great Pyrenees Are Built for the Cold!

Silke Jasso About the author:
Silke Jasso is a bilingual editor, writer, producer and journalist specialized in online media. Born in Laredo Texas, her previous works include LareDOS Newspaper where she was and editor and writer, and Entravision Communications where she was a Co-Anchor and Multi-Media Journalist for Fox39 News and Univision 27. She recently ...Read more
View More Articles

Rare Studio

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Stories You Might Like