Actress Jenny Mollen Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted During Massage at Spa

Actress Jenny Mollen, who is known for appearing in the late-night series Chelsea, has revealed that she suffered from a “slow and subtle assault” in her essay “Tell Me a Time You Were Molested.” The actress is the wife of American Pie star Jason Biggs.

In her essay, Mollen describes being assaulted by an unidentified massage therapist at a New York City spa while undergoing an 80-minute treatment. She wrote, “I’d been invited to the millennial spa for a comped massage and an adaptogen infused latte with the understanding that I would talk favorably about the experience on social media. Despite his initial comments about respecting my space and modesty, the therapist didn’t try to avoid my glutes nor did he seem self-conscious about getting too close to my breasts.”

Jenny Mollen’s Harrowing Account of Assault at NYC Spa

The essay continues to recount the attack. It reads, “He prodded me with fingers that felt as wide as Olive Garden breadsticks and contorted me into various positions, folding me in half like I was some kind of Magician’s assistant. I wasn’t uncomfortable with his forwardness. If anything, I was relieved that he wasn’t holding back and optimistic that he would have the strength to dig this one particularly burdensome knot out of my right trap.”

While it felt innocent at first, Mollen allegedly had to deal with this harrowing sexual assault disguised as massage therapy for over an hour. In her essay, Mollen adds, “After draping my arms around his shoulders, the therapist tipped me backwards, holding me like one of those damsels in distress on the cover of romance novels. I felt one of his hands move from my stomach to the gap between my breasts. ‘Can I touch here?’ he half-whispered, sitting me back up and moving his hands over my breasts.”

Mollen said this was just the beginning of her assault. She wrote, “The therapist continued stroking and rubbing my chest when suddenly his hand moved to my vagina. What was happening was wrong, but not in a violent obvious way where I would feel justified in calling to my mother. It was a slow and subtle assault that I felt somehow complicit in. ‘Can I touch here?’ he might have asked, already starting to masturbate me. Frozen in shock, I thought I was hallucinating. I struggled to speak when suddenly his lips were on mine and his tongue was in my mouth. I turned my head away and cupped my hand over my face as he moved down my neck and started licking my nipple.”

Mollen wrote in her essay that she contemplated reporting the incident to the authorities and even visited a police station, but ultimately decided she didn’t want to press charges. Mollen learned later that the massage therapist was fired from his job at the spa for a different incident and had complaints against his massage license.