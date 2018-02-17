Menu
victims Read this Next

A "friend" of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz says everything changed 13 years ago
Advertisement

“Game of Thrones” fans from around the world were loving German Olympic figure skater Paul Fentz’s outfit at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.


RELATED: NBC analyst apologizes for comment on skier’s marriage

Fentz was clearly not on the fence when it came to a tribute outfit to the character Jaime Lannister, and neither were people on the internet when it came to voicing positive opinions about it.

The Olympian also skated to the “Game of Thrones” soundtrack.

The blue checkmarks were out in force over this.

Even commentators Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir were into it.

RELATED: Sports commentator remarks creepily on underage Olympian Chloe Kim

“It was not his best, but a Lannister always pays his debts,” Lipinski said. “This music gets me.”

Matt Naham About the author:
Matt Naham is the Weekend Editor  for Rare. Follow him on Twitter @matt_naham.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A pitiful burglary goes from “Crime Pays” to crime pains with one poor brick toss

A pitiful burglary goes from “Crime Pays” to crime pains with one poor brick toss

Virginia man sentenced after insane scheme to impregnate a 14 year old for a welfare check ended in a bust

Virginia man sentenced after insane scheme to impregnate a 14 year old for a welfare check ended in a bust

We now know chilling details about the Florida shooter’s activities before and after the massacre

We now know chilling details about the Florida shooter’s activities before and after the massacre

Cops bust twin brothers planning bombing — and using teens to help build them

Cops bust twin brothers planning bombing — and using teens to help build them

One survivor of the Florida high school shooting came face-to-face with the killer before it all began

One survivor of the Florida high school shooting came face-to-face with the killer before it all began

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement