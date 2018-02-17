“Game of Thrones” fans from around the world were loving German Olympic figure skater Paul Fentz’s outfit at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.
Fentz was clearly not on the fence when it came to a tribute outfit to the character Jaime Lannister, and neither were people on the internet when it came to voicing positive opinions about it.
The Olympian also skated to the “Game of Thrones” soundtrack.
The blue checkmarks were out in force over this.
Even commentators Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir were into it.
“It was not his best, but a Lannister always pays his debts,” Lipinski said. “This music gets me.”