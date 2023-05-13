Arby’s Restaurant in Louisiana Discovers Dead Corpse Inside Freezer

Police are investigating the death of a female Arby’s employee who was discovered inside the freezer at the restaurant in New Iberia, Louisiana.

The employee has been identified, said New Iberia Police spokesperson Daesha Hughes.

While the death is still being investigated, Police Capt. Leland Laseter told KADN TV in Lafayette that it may have been accidental — indicating the employee may have accidentally locked herself in the freezer at one point during her shift.

“A situation like this is unusual, so we’re taking extra precautions during the investigation,” Laseter told the news station. “[We] pretty much have completed our process at the crime scene. After completely processing the crime scene … this does not seem like a homicide, it seems like an accident.”

Laseter added all possibilities are being considered, though.

“We’re going to re-examine all the evidence … and they’re going to conduct an autopsy to give us the cause and manner of death. So there are a few more steps that we need to take before a [final] determination is made,” he told KADN.

Arby’s was founded in Boardman, Ohio, in 1964 and now had more than 3,300 locations nationwide, making it the third-largest fast-food chain.

New Iberia has a population of about 29,000 and is located in southern Louisiana as part of the Lafayette metropolitan area.