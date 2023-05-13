Bartender Goes Viral on TikTok After Showing How He Cuts Off Drunk Customers

Benji Smith, a bartender with 1.5 million TikTok followers, revealed one of his secret techniques. The video Benji uploaded on April 27th has since been viewed 7.7 million times.

Better known as Benji Spears on TikTok, the bartender began his rise in popularity during the pandemic. Benji had produced TikToks previously, yet it was not until he created bartending videos that he accumulated the numbers.

MEL Magazine reported Benji’s rise including quotes from the famous bartender on the subject. “When I would just make silly videos, I’d only get like, 300 views,” he says. “The first night I did a bartending video, I posted it, had dinner, checked my phone and saw I was at 30,000 views in the first hour.” Benji believed that the reason for the following was that people were missing bars during the pandemic. That was only the beginning though.

Benji has shared many tips and role-play TikToks since and with each one he gains traction. One of his tips included the ‘Angel Shot’, a made-up drink to help visitors in the case of an unwanted date. If you are out and you end up in a sketchy situation, the bar’s codewords will alert the workers and keep you safe. Yahoo.com reported on the clever bartender’s codewords in 2021.

Bartender Goes Viral on TikTok For…Being Responsible?

More recently Benji is back in action. While working at his current bartending job, he shared a tip on how to keep drunk customers from drinking additional, excessive alcohol. He simply makes his customers a mocktail. Benji will first pour a clear soda, then add a red-colored beverage. Next, he fakes like he is adding liquor, and adds a little lime to finish it off. In the video, Benji put a dash of alcohol in the straw of one customer who needed a little more convincing. It is important to note that, according to the New York Times, Benji does not charge his drunk customers the price of the alcoholic beverage he faked.

While his tricks may seem a bit deceptive, Benji is doing his part in keeping his drunk customers safe. His huge following has also been very supportive of the move. Besides, the customers at that point likely won’t remember the drink anyway!