Snowfall in “The Eternal City” has caused a temporary commotion.
Romans awoke to a wintry mess of only a few inches on Monday, but it was enough to slow down public transportation.
Rome’s train, plane and bus services ground to a halt as the streets were covered by a thick blanket of snow.
The snowfall was also enough to close schools. Parks that usually stay green through winter turned white, giving eager Romans a rare opportunity to go sledding, snow-shoeing or skiing. Even the Circo Massimo became a hotspot for snowball fights, while Piazza Navona, with its famed Bernini fountains, turned into a snow-dusted winter wonderland.
Photos of snow covering the Colosseum, the Circus Maximus, St. Peter’s Square, the Pantheon and more have appeared online.
If it seems like you haven’t seen this in a long time, it’s because you haven’t.
Even the Swiss Guards are enjoying the moment.
As Ron Burgundy once said, “When in Rome.”
