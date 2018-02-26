Snowfall in “The Eternal City” has caused a temporary commotion.

Romans awoke to a wintry mess of only a few inches on Monday, but it was enough to slow down public transportation.

Rome’s train, plane and bus services ground to a halt as the streets were covered by a thick blanket of snow.

The snowfall was also enough to close schools. Parks that usually stay green through winter turned white, giving eager Romans a rare opportunity to go sledding, snow-shoeing or skiing. Even the Circo Massimo became a hotspot for snowball fights, while Piazza Navona, with its famed Bernini fountains, turned into a snow-dusted winter wonderland.

Photos of snow covering the Colosseum, the Circus Maximus, St. Peter’s Square, the Pantheon and more have appeared online.

Snow in Rome ❄❄❄

It's a very rare event!! 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/YRDayfVsCf — Manuela ☁🎈☁☁ (@onlyellow) February 26, 2018

I’ve never seen Piazza Navona like this. Rome. Snow. Love it. pic.twitter.com/FLMSCjLSs8 — Nick Squires (@NickSquires1) February 26, 2018

Snow is falling inside the Pantheon in #Rome pic.twitter.com/7mQM7LzO2b — Nick Squires (@NickSquires1) February 26, 2018

I’M SCREAMING PEOPLE HERE ARE SO NOT USED TO THE SNOW THAT THEY WENT OUT WITH A SNOWBOARD IN ROME pic.twitter.com/T5UaVcJnGM — ludovica (@khaleesizara) February 26, 2018

OMG As if the Colosseum in Rome wasn’t beautiful enough, even more beautiful after a fresh & rare snow fall. pic.twitter.com/rtA2kfl0pw — Mookie Wilson (@Mookalicious) February 26, 2018

Snow blankets Ancient Rome today – and the world rejoices! Forum Romanum, Via dei Fori Imperiali, Colosseum, Circus Maximus / Palatine Hill! #experiencerome @Turismoromaweb (photos by ERA) pic.twitter.com/boH69Tv9u1 — Darius Arya (@DariusAryaDigs) February 26, 2018

If it seems like you haven’t seen this in a long time, it’s because you haven’t.

#Snow in #Rome. Last time this happened was in 2012. Presumably, the city will be even more chaotic than usual tomorrow… Schools will be closed, and public transportation reduced. #snowday pic.twitter.com/L7oyu0J47u — Ines San Martin (@inesanma) February 26, 2018

Rome covered in snow: very rare! Some pictures of the Vatican. pic.twitter.com/A0LzHGrJob — Jaime deBourbonParme (@jaimedebourbon) February 26, 2018

Good morning from Testaccio! Snow in Rome for the first time in 6 years! #rome #snowday pic.twitter.com/iaUwQ0Njkd — Natalie Kennedy (@natalierae) February 26, 2018

Even the Swiss Guards are enjoying the moment.

Snow in Rome this morning. The Swiss Guards made a snowpope. pic.twitter.com/eT0dzyIu9b — Andrew Cusack (@cusackandrew) February 26, 2018

As Ron Burgundy once said, “When in Rome.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.