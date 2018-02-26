Menu
Mark Flekken Duisburg soccer football goal Read this Next

The internet is convinced this soccer player is a video game glitch
Advertisement

Snowfall in “The Eternal City” has caused a temporary commotion.

RELATED: Iowa state agency shares footage of a massive pile-up


Romans awoke to a wintry mess of only a few inches on Monday, but it was enough to slow down public transportation.

Rome’s train, plane and bus services ground to a halt as the streets were covered by a thick blanket of snow.

The snowfall was also enough to close schools. Parks that usually stay green through winter turned white, giving eager Romans a rare opportunity to go sledding, snow-shoeing or skiing. Even the Circo Massimo became a hotspot for snowball fights, while Piazza Navona, with its famed Bernini fountains, turned into a snow-dusted winter wonderland.

Photos of snow covering the Colosseum, the Circus Maximus, St. Peter’s Square, the Pantheon and more have appeared online.

RELATED: Winter in Niagara Falls might be the most beautiful thing on earth

If it seems like you haven’t seen this in a long time, it’s because you haven’t.

Even the Swiss Guards are enjoying the moment.

As Ron Burgundy once said, “When in Rome.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Rome Italy snow weather Colosseum Piazza Navona Circus Maximus St. Peter's Square Twitter/@v_i_n_c_e_n_z_o
Matt Naham About the author:
Matt Naham is the Weekend Editor  for Rare. Follow him on Twitter @matt_naham.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A tattoo artist has spent a decade turning his entire body black — even his eyes

A tattoo artist has spent a decade turning his entire body black — even his eyes

KFC running out of chicken is the internet’s newest meme

KFC running out of chicken is the internet’s newest meme

After a 42-year medal drought, the US finally claims gold in this Olympic event

After a 42-year medal drought, the US finally claims gold in this Olympic event

Facing multiple bribery charges, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows to stay in office

Facing multiple bribery charges, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows to stay in office

Bermuda just wore shorts to the Winter Olympic opening ceremonies

Bermuda just wore shorts to the Winter Olympic opening ceremonies

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement