Was It A Miracle? Devastating Fire Burns Down Church, Crosses and Bibles Found Untouched Facebook: Coal City Fire Department
Facebook: Coal City Fire Department

It was definitely a spooky but rewarding day for firefighters in West Virginia after they responded to a call at Freedom Ministries Church in Grandview. When firefighters arrived, the devastating fire was reportedly so hot that several men had to go in and out numerous times, racing through the building.

After what seemed like hours, the Coal City Fire Department managed to put out the flames as fast as they could but were shocked by what they found. Some might say a miracle, others coincidence, but what is truly unexplainable was the fact that firefighters noticed not a single bible or cross inside the church were harmed in any way shape or form. West Virginia Firefighters called this extraordinary since the fire should have destroyed everything inside the building due to the heat of the flames.

The department quickly took to Facebook to show their findings, and not shockingly enough, it quickly went viral. The post shows all bibles laying together in a stack, surrounded by burnt ash and a single cross. Now, can this purely be a coincidence because the Bibles were really big, and the fire couldn’t get to the inside? Well, maybe? But it sure is kind of creepy. It makes you second guess everything, that’s for sure! But then again, the church kind of did burn down…so?

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but the firefighters thanked God for protecting the men, saying that although the odds were against them, God was not.

