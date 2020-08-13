Times have changed so much during 2020 with the coronavirus pandemic changing the world and the way it moves. It has sent everyone indoors, with many people working remotely and classes resuming over Zoom calls. People don’t step outside unless they have a mask. But this clearly hasn’t changed the other awful things that were already happening before COVID-19 hit.

A 10-year-old girl had the worst experience with her Zoom class, when an altercation resulted in her mother shot and murdered on the call. 32-year-old Maribel Rosado-Morales was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend, 27-year-old Donald J. Williams in her home in Indiantown, Florida, and it was witnessed by the girl’s teacher at Warfield Elementary.

According to Martin County Sheriff William Snyder, it was the poor girl’s first day of school when, “The teacher said that she heard a commotion, heard profanity, realized there was some kind of domestic altercation, [but] still could see the child online,” also inferring that there were other students attending the online class.

“The teacher said she mutes her button so nobody has to hear it and then she sees the 10-year-old put her hands up to her ears,” he continued, referring to the fact that the elementary school student heard gunshots. Soon, her computer screen went dark because it got hit by a projectile, and Snyder added that there were actually six other children in the house between 10-17 years old.

Snyder believes this senseless tragedy of domestic violence escalated from Williams confronting the student’s mother about a video she posted on Facebook. After shooting the girl’s mother in anger, the ex-boyfriend fled on a bicycle to board a bus. The bus driver found it suspicious that he needed to go to Stuart even though the bus didn’t go there, so she called the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Williams was arrested less than an hour after the shooting and got a first-degree murder charge. Unfortunately, the 10-year-old student’s mother was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center & Heart Institute in Fort Pierce, but passed away.