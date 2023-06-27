HBO Ending ‘The Idol’ One Episode Early After Show Ripped by Viewers and Critics

HBO really pumped up The Idol, a new series starring none other than the Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp. Apparently, it was good to not believe the hype.

Videos by Rare

As relayed by Yahoo and OutKick, the fifth episode of the show’s debut season will air Sunday — and that will be it. The scheduled sixth episode won’t air at all.

That’s how bad this thing is. They can’t even bear to air the entire first season.

For starters, the Weeknd has been ripped for his lack of acting chops, and how evident his lack of skills are. Rose-Depp has gained notoriety for little beyond being scantily clad on the show.

So far, The Idol has a 24 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s down there with a lot of other terrible productions of which you’ve never heard. Of course, it’s not just the terrible acting and horrible dialogue that is cancelling the program. That’s just the half of it.

The rest, it seems, is because The Idol has come under fire for it’s attempts to draw in viewers with highly sexual content. Despite all this, HBO is denying that it has made a decision on not bringing the show back for a second season.

“It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined,’ the network tweeted. “It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night.”

Hey, it’s never easy to admit your mistakes. But The Idol has been an expensive one for the network — a bad idea that managed to get little more than majorly disappointing results.

HBO can be proud of its past productions — from The Sopranos to Game of Thrones. But this one is a dud. But by responding to all the negative feedback on social media, for now, it appears the network is in a bit of denial.

In reality, the network should be admitting that this idol is not worthy.