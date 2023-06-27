Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Scrambles To Defend Hunter and Joe Biden (Video)

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who now hosts a weekly show on MSNBC aired on Sundays, took to the airwaves recently to defend Hunter and Joe Biden amid their scandals.

Videos by Rare

Psaki claimed that Hunter Biden’s appearance at a recent State Dinner with Indian Prime Minister was about “family”. She can be quoted as saying, “What we saw with Hunter appearing at the State Dinner was in my suspicion was the President, his son wanted to come, so his son is going to come to the dinner. Was that optically easier for the White House and the White House Communications team? Absolutely not, but I suspect that was more in the family circumstance of him wanting to come and wanting to just, the President wanting to show that he loves his son and he’s standing by him.”

As you can see by the translation, Psaki and started her sentences multiple times. See a clip of that statement below…

Former Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki says Hunter Biden attending a state dinner days after announcing his intention to plead guilty to multiple federal crimes is just "the president wanting to show that he loves his son and he's standing by him." pic.twitter.com/P5Noy3xmVH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 27, 2023

Psaki then addressed the Biden documents scandal, saying “There’s one president who values our national security and protects docume— uh, protects our secrets..”

READ OUR FULL ARTICLE HERE

Psaki was speaking about former President Donald Trump, attempting to dismiss the current stalled investigation into President Biden for illegally holding classified materials in his homes and offices. The documents date back to Biden’s time as a Senator, displaying a pattern of lawlessness throughout Biden’s political career.

See a clip of that moment below….

Former Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki: "There's one president who values our national security and protects docume— uh, protects our secrets…"



REALITY CHECK: By his own admission, Biden has been illegally hiding classified documents since at least 1974. pic.twitter.com/k09tpLx88o — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 27, 2023

Psaki is a shameless defender of President Biden, however, she was a far better Press Secretary than what we have now.