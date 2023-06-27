Kamala Harris Receives Worst Rating in VP History

Kamala Harris is in her first term as Vice President, and that appears to be her lone victory as far as the American public is concerned.

According to NBC’s latest poll, Harris has garnered a negative-17 approval rating after her first two years in office, or “the worst rating in the history.” Along with that, only 32 percent of those polled viewed Harris favorably, per NBC. That’s also a record low.

Kamala Harris has "received the worst rating in the history" of the latest NBC poll — earning "a negative net rating of -17 in her first two years of office." pic.twitter.com/yCOBlzlnmJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 27, 2023

By comparison, the lowest former VP Mike Pence ever received was minus-4 percent in an NBC poll. Harris, 58, has blown that out of the water.

According to the New York Post: “NBC’s finding is consistent with other polling. Harris has a net -15.6% unfavorable rating, per the latest RealClearPolitics aggregate.”

Some Americans are growing concerned that Harris will carry these highly unfavorable numbers into the presidential seat, given that Joe Biden is already the oldest president in U.S. history at the age of 80. He would be 82 at the start of a second term, 86 by the end of it.

“The NBC poll found that 68% of respondents voiced major or moderate apprehension about Biden having the necessary mental and physical faculties to serve another four years,” the Post relayed. “Only 32% said they had minor or no concerns.”

Harris is extremely unlikeable. The more that the Democrat Party attempts to force her on the American public, the more unpopular she becomes. What does this mean for the Democratic Party heading into the 2024 Election?

Will they attempt to replace the most unpopular Vice President in Unites States History? Only time will tell.