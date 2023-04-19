Jamie Foxx Continues Hospitalization but Shows Signs of Healing from Medical Complication

The performer is still in the hospital after an undisclosed medical issue.

In Recovery

According to a source, Foxx is “healing” and h”he feels the love from everyone.”

On April 14, CNN reported that a source stated that medical professionals are “running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened” in regards to the artist’s health.

Foxx is still in hospital in Georgia and is being monitored. He was in Georgia making the Netflix movie Back in Action and filming will be completed soon.

Ever since Corinne Foxx, the daughter of the multi-talented star, first revealed news of her medical condition on April 12 through an Instagram post, attention has been focused on her wellbeing, with many attempting to discover the precise details of the complication.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she posted.

Stars like Kerry Washington commented their well wishes on the post. “A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post. Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin,” she posted.

Fine Films

Back In Action is set to be released in early 2024. The film stars Foxx, Cameron Diaz, Kyle Chandler, and several other performers.

This action-comedy is being directed by Seth Gordon. Details about the plotline have not been revealed. Cast and crew has kept the juiciest bits underwraps as filming continues.

This is Diaz’s first film in nine years. Her and Foxx both have come out of retirement to work on this project. The two have worked on other movies together like Annie, the musical remake in 2014 and Any Given Sunday in 1999.