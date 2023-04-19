Angelina Jolie and Halle Berry Join Forces for ‘Maude v Maude’ Action Movie

Action film veterans Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie are teaming up for what an anonymous source calls a “Bond vs. Bourne” style epic. This will be their first movie together.

Various studios entered a bidding war to get their hands on the project, titled Maude v Maude, but Warner Bros ultimately came out on top. Deadline has confirmed that, not only will Berry and Jolie be acting together, they will also be producing the film. Roseanne Liang, who directed the 2020 WII film Shadow in the Cloud, has also joined the team as director.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Plot details are few and far between, though Collider says that the “Bond vs. Bourne” comment suggests “two spies of high caliber facing off against each other.” We do know that the script comes from producer Scott Mosier, a relative newcomer to the world of screenwriting.

Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie Teaming Up for the First Time

Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie at ComicCon in 2003. Albert L. Ortega/WireImage via Getty Images

Halle Berry is no stranger to the action genre. Besides gaining notoriety for comic book adaptations like Catwoman and the X-Men films, the actress has appeared in James Bond installment Die Another Day and the John Wick franchise. Most recently, she starred in Moonfall (2022), an end-of-days science-fiction film in which the moon threatens to crash into Earth.

Angelina Jolie brought life to adventurer Lara Croft in the early 2000s Tomb Raider franchise, later tackling the world of espionage with films like Mr. & Mrs. Smith and Salt. She also found her way into the superhero genre as Thena in Marvel’s Eternals.

In the past, Jolie has talked about leaving show business behind to focus on her kids. While 2023 has been a slow year for the actress, the upcoming Maude v. Maude has been labeled a “hot package.”

Meanwhile, Halle Berry has been blessing her fans with steamy snapshots of her everyday life on Instagram. She recently received backlash for posting a nude photo of herself drinking wine on a balcony, but she quickly shut down haters with a witty response.