Man in Viral Walmart Beer-Smashing Video Charged with Exposing Himself to a Teen

J. Dustin David Cain, who went viral on TikTok for smashing cases of Busch Light, has been arrested for reportedly exposing himself to a minor. In the viral video, Cain is seen at a Kansas Walmart picking up every case of Busch Light beer he can find in the cooler and violently smashing them to the ground.

When the man sees that he’s being filmed, he starts to throw beer cans at the bystanders filming. After destroying what could be up to 10 cases of beer, Cain is standing in a pile of smashed beer cans. One of the people behind the camera can be heard saying, “He’s destroying the Busch Light, dude.”

J. Dustin David Cain Arrested After Busch Light Incident

At the end of the video, Cain can be seen being dragged off by police. It was reported that there was a struggle and limited force was used. He was charged with criminal damage to property, battery, and most shockingly, assault and lewd and lascivious — exposing sex organs to another 16 or older. It is not clear if Cain committed the disturbing sexual act during the incident in Walmart or at a different time. Cain is currently being held on a $1,500 bond and has a court date of June 7.

It can be assumed that Cain destroyed the Busch Light cases as a protest against Anheuser-Busch for hiring TikToker and trans activist Dylan Mulvaney as a spokesperson, but he was arrested for a similar incident back in 2022. In the 2022 incident, Cain was arrested after throwing items around a Kwik Shop in Topeka and even hitting an officer with the said items. He was charged with aggravated criminal threat, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, battery on a law enforcement officer, and felony criminal damage to property.

Cain has a lengthy criminal history, showcasing a long list of crimes that date back to 2000. Cain was once charged with burglary of a vehicle, contributing to child misconduct and burglary.

