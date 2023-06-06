Jinger Duggar Vuolo Says It’ll be ‘Interesting to See the Outcome’ of Docuseries About Her Family

The new four-episode docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets takes a look into the numerous issues surrounding the Duggar family, particularly those involving Josh Duggar. Additionally, it delves into the teachings of the family’s faith, the Institute in Basic Life Principles, and the supposed misconduct of its founder, Bill Gothard.

Shedding Light

She addressed the release of the docuseries, saying “I think we’ll wait and see.”

“I think everyone will have their own responses and their own timing, and that’s just part of how we process,” she continued, “It’ll be interesting to see the outcome of it.”

She went on to say that there “will be a variety of responses, for sure.”

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, heads of the Duggar family, have spoken out against the program, calling it “derogatory and sensationalized.”

“The recent ‘documentary’ that talks about our family is sad because in it we see the media and those with ill intentions hurting people we love. Like other families, ours too has experienced the joys and heartbreaks of life, just in a very public format,” they said in a statement on their website, “This ‘documentary’ paints so much and so many in a derogatory and sensationalized way because sadly that’s the direction of entertainment these days.”

“We have always believed that the best chance to repair damaged relationships, or to reconcile differences, is through love in a private setting. We love every member of our family and will continue to do all we can to have a good relationship with each one,” they added. “Through both the triumphs and the trials we have clung to our faith all the more and discovered that through the love and grace of Jesus, we find strength, comfort, and purpose.”

Speaking Clearly

Jinger chose not to be a part of a documentary, stating that she preferred to share her truth in her memoir Becoming Free Indeed.

“I think since being in the public eye since I was young, I have a healthy respect for what I put out as far as whatever I say,” she said.

“I wanted to make sure that I could share my story in a comfortable setting for me,” she added. “The docuseries, I’m sure, will have a lot of interesting points to make about IBLP, and I’m eager to watch it.”