Jill Duggar is ‘Done With Secrets’ As She Announces The Release of Her New Memoir ‘Counting the Cost’

On Wednesday, Jill (Duggar) Dillard and her husband Derick Dillard announced that they will be releasing a new book called “Counting the Cost”. This book will provide an honest and uncensored look into the lives of the Duggars, who gained fame through TLC’s show 19 Kids and Counting.

Opening Up

“Jill Duggar and her husband Derick are finally ready to share their story, revealing the secrets, manipulation, and intimidation behind the show that remained hidden from their fans,” the book description reads. The release is scheduled for January 2024.

In Counting the Cost, Jill will examine the “red flags” that she began to observe about her conservative, independent, Christian Baptist background after she married Derick in 2014.

“For as long as they could, Jill and Derick tried to be obedient family members — they weren’t willing to rock the boat. But now they’re raising a family of their own, and they’re done with the secrets,” the description continues. “Thanks to time, tears, therapy, and blessings from God, they have the strength to share their journey. Theirs is a remarkable story of the power of the truth and is a moving example of how to find healing through honesty.”

Digging Deeper

The couple explained more about their story on Instagram. The book “is meant to reflect a story that has been difficult, yet hopeful.”

The post continued: “The challenges we have faced, including lack of respect for boundaries, greed, manipulation, and betrayal, are not that much different than what many people in our audience have faced. However, 15+ years of reality television, undergirded by secrecy and lies, is tantamount to pouring gasoline on the fire of our struggle.”