Our latest perv comes from New York, who is accused of sexually abusing a goat. Yes, a goat. According to authorities, 20-year-old John H. Tibbles of Richland was charged with sexual misconduct and was held in lieu of $2,500 cash or a $5,000 bond at the Oswego County Jail. According to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department, a person guilty of this charge of sexual misconduct when her or she “engages in sexual conduct with an animal or a dead human body.” He is scheduled to appear in court on January 8.

According to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began as an animal abuse complaint. Investigations quickly found that New York man indeed had sex with the goat itself. Authorities couldn’t confirm if Tibbles is the owner of the goat, or it belongs to another party. Because apparently, he couldn’t get anyone to have sex with him, so he chose a goat. Sick, sick, sick.

According to authorities, the investigation began as an animal abuse complaint. Investigations quickly found that the New York man indeed had sex with the goat itself. Authorities couldn't confirm if Tibbles is the owner of the goat, or if it belongs to another party.

