It’s been a bad year for Lowe’s after the company announced it is closing 47 of its underperforming North American stores. The company stated this decision will help the hardware chain focus on it’s “most profitable stores”, and is necessary to step in their strategic assessment as they focus on building a strong business.
This isn’t the first time a retail store abruptly announces its closure. The decision comes after many successful stores have adjusted their business strategies due to Amazon, including Kmart, Sears, and Toys “R” Us. The advantage Lowe’s and it’s rival Home Depot have is that they are largely “Amazon-proof” since Amazon does not sell lumber or any heavy bulky home improvement products
Yet, Lowe’s is struggling to keep up with Home Depot’s revenue, after it was more than $100 billion last year, while Lowe’s sales were below $70 billion. Earlier this year Lowe’s decided to incorporate home improvement veteran and New Chief Executive Officer Marvin Ellison, to turn around the company. Ellison was a top executive Home Depot for more than a decade, recently serving as JC Penney’s CEO.
Ellison has made big strategic decisions, including closing all Orchard Supply Hardware stores and slashing inventory at its Lowe’s Stores. The Orchard Supply chain cost the company between $390 million and $475 million in write-downs. Low’s announcement would result in charges of 28 cents to 34 cents per share or $300 million to $365 million in pretax expenses.
He believes that targeting professional home builders and construction companies with higher quality equipment and tools, additional discount and better customer service will improve Lowe’s. Sales to home building pros make up 45% of Home Depot sales, but only 30% of Lowe’s sales.
Lowe’s, which operates about 1,800 U.S. stores and 300 in Canada, will shut down 20 stores in the U.S. and 27 in Canada. The company stated the “majority” of the shuttered stores are within 10 miles of another Lowe’s location. Four offices and specialty facilities in Canada will also close by February 1, 2019.
As for the employees who will be affected, the company stated they will try to find jobs at a nearby store.
The following stores will be closing:
Alabama
1100 Bankhead Hwy SW, Graysville
California
26501 Aliso Creek Rd, Aliso Viejo
13300 Jamboree Rd, Irvine
720 Dubuque Ave, South San Francisco
750 Newhall Dr, San Jose
Connecticut
48 Boston Post Rd, Orange
Illinois
1333 Schaefer Rd, Granite City
7735 Grand Ave, Gurnee
Indiana
6221 US Hwy 6, Portage
Louisiana
5770 Read Blvd, New Orleans
Massachusetts
599 Thomas Burgin Pkwy, Quincy
Michigan
4274 E Court St, Burton
2100 T.A. Mansour Blvd, Flint
Minnesota
2015 Bassett Dr, Mankato
Missouri
11974 Paul Mayer Ave, Bridgeton
3180 N Hwy 67, Florissant
New York
2008 Broadway, New York
635-641 6th Ave, New York
Pennsylvania
250 South Conestoga Dr, Shippensburg
Texas
3500 W Airport Fwy, Irving
British Columbia
(Rona) 105-1015 Columbia Street, New Westminster
Alberta
(Rona) 11520 — 24th Street SE, Calgary
(Reno-Depot) 12330 Symons Valley Road NW, Calgary
Ontario
Rona:
1133 Dundas Street West, Mississauga
1692 Lakeshore Rd, Mississauga
132 Black Road, Sault Ste. Marie
943 Barry Downe Road, Sudbury
1575 Chemong Road, Peterborough
1452 Bath Road, Kingston
178 Water Street, Lakefield
Lowe’s:
6600 Yonge Street, North York
248 Northern Avenue, Sault Ste. Marie
Québec
Rona:
335, Route 209, Sainte-Clotilde-de-Chateauguay
870, Boulevard d’Iberville, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu
723, Boulevard L’Ange-Gardien, L’Assomption
788, Rue Moeller, Grandby
134, Boulevard Sainte-Rose, Laval
9200, Boulevard Maurice-Duplessis, Montréal
1200, Rue Mantha, Rouyn-Noranda
194, Rue Principale, Ange-Gardien
100, Rue du Parc Industriel, Saint Elzéar
Newfoundland
Rona:
825 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay
53-59 Main Highway, Goulds
1297 Topsail Road, St. John’s
60 O’Leary Avenue, St. John’s
710 Torbay Road, St. John’s
239 Conception Bay, Bay Roberts